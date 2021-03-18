We Will Bless Same-Gender Couples
Please share this statement widely within your networks!
We are Roman Catholic ministers, theologians, and educators—lay, ordained, vowed—and we stand with LGBTQ people. We are professionals and volunteers. The March 15, 2021 statement from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which banned blessings of same-gender unions has already caused immense pastoral damage. While this damage is felt particularly by members of the LGBTQ community, the hurt reaches out to the wider arena of other Catholics whose faith has taught them to welcome and affirm LGBTQ people.
Our Catholic faith and tradition compels us to respect and honor the faith journeys of LGBTQ people. We know that those who enter into committed relationships do so out of love which is divinely inspired and supported.
-
- We call on Pope Francis and Vatican leaders to rescind this statement which has caused so much pain and will continue to do so if it is left to stand.
- We pledge to continue to find new ways to affirm and bless all LGBTQ people, whether they are single or in a committed relationship.
- We ask all Catholics and people of good will to pray that the Catholic Church will continue to accompany LGBTQ people in their faith journeys, to welcome them into their communities, to learn from their experience, and to grow as a church.