Institutions included for identification purposes only.

United States

Barbara Anne Kozee, Jesuit School of Theology

Todd Whitmore, University of Notre Dame

Emily Reimer-Barry, University of San Diego

Sylvia McGeary, Felician University

Ginny Ryan, College of the Holy Cross

Shaun Slusarski, Boston College

Marcus Mescher, Xavier University

Anthony Suárez-Abraham, Dominican University

Jesus Francisco Estrada Jr., Loyola Marymount University

Leonardo Mendoza, Loyola Marymount University

Margaret Anderton, St. Peter’s Health Partners

Axel M. Oaks Takacs, Seton Hall University

Brandon Ambrosino, Villanova University

Edward Seller, St. Catherine University

Taylor Ott, Fordham University

Megan Wilson-Reitz, John Carroll University

Kathleen T. Talvacchia, Independent Scholar

Karin Heller, Whitworth University

Sr. Christine Schenk, Independent Scholar

F. Taylor, Benedictine University (retired)

Mary Jo Iozzio, Boston College School of Theology and Ministry

Jacqueline Hidalgo, Williams College

Shannon Clarkson, University of New Haven (retired)

Daniel Brown, California State University, Fullerton (retired)

Daniel A. Helminiak, University of West Georgia (retired)

Lisa A. Fullam, Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University

Jillian Langford, The Center for Christogenesis

Margaret A. Farley, Yale Divinity School (retired)

Cristina Traina, Fordham University

Paul Lakeland, Fairfield University

Bryan N. Massingale, Fordham University

Michael J. Iafrate, Catholic Committee of Appalachia

Brian Flanagan, Marymount University

Maria-Pilar Aquino, University of San Diego (retired)

Brian Doyle, Marymount University

Susie Paulik Babka, University of San Diego

Mary Elizabeth Hunt, Women’s Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual (WATER)

Evelyn Kirkley, University of San Diego

Melissa Pagán, Mount Saint Mary’s University

Christopher Pramuk, Regis University

Anthony Suárez-Abraham, Dominican University

David O’Brien, College of the Holy Cross

Kyle Haden, OFM, St. Bonaventure University

Denise Carmody, Santa Clara University

Loretta Fitzgerald, University of Dallas

Jeanne Petrolle, Independent Scholar

Mary E. McGann RSCJ, Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University

James Halstead, OSA, DePaul University (retired)

Mary Ann Hinsdale, IHM, Boston College

Richard Woods, O.P., Dominican University

James E. Hug, Center of Concern (retired)

Michael G. Lawler, Creighton University (emeritus)

Timothy O’Connell, Loyola University

Hugh McElwain, Dominican University (retired)

Gerardo Rodríguez, St. Norbert College

Tara Segal, Dominican Unviersity

Natalia M. Imperatori-Lee, Manhattan College

Jeannine Hill Fletcher, Fordham University

Thomas Bolin, St. Norbert College

Marci Madary, Dominican Unviersity

Bradford Hinze, Fordham University

Bruce Lescher, Santa Clara University

Mary Kay Dobrovolny, RSM, University of Detroit Mercy

Hille Haker, Loyola University Chicago

Todd Salzman, Creighton University

Richard Gaillardetz, Boston College

Terrence W. Tilley, Fordham University (emeritus)

Heidi Russell, Loyola University Chicago

Richard McCarron, Catholic Theological Union

Vincent M. Smiles, College of St. Benedict & St. John’s University

Timone Davis, Loyola University Chicago

Leo Guardado, Fordham University

J. Patrick Hornbeck II, Fordham University

Stefanie Knauss, Villanova University

Joseph J. Fahey, Manhattan College

Lisa Sowle Cahill, Boston College

Susan A Ross, Loyola University Chicago

Mary E. Hines, Emmanuel College (emerita)

E.M. Miranda, University Chapel

Lauren Barbato, Temple University

Edwina Gateley, Independent Scholar