We Will Bless Same-Gender Couples

We are Roman Catholic ministers, theologians, and educators—lay, ordained, vowed—and we stand with LGBTQ people. We are professionals and volunteers. The March 15, 2021 statement from the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which banned blessings of same-gender unions has already caused immense pastoral damage. While this damage is felt particularly by members of the LGBTQ community, the hurt reaches out to the wider arena of other Catholics whose faith has taught them to welcome and affirm LGBTQ people.

Our Catholic faith and tradition compels us to respect and honor the faith journeys of LGBTQ people. We know that those who enter into committed relationships do so out of love which is divinely inspired and supported.