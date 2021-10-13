Susan Becker is a 60-year member of the Sisters of the Divine Compassion, White Plains, NY. Sue is a clinical social worker in private practice and serves as the Interfaith Chaplain at Pace University Pleasantville, NY. Since September 2020, she has been in congregational leadership.

Julie Brown has been a Sister of Mercy for more than 40 years and is a Sister Life Minister within her community. Julie identifies as non-binary/queer and is a strong advocate for those who are marginalized within the Roman Catholic Church.

Jeanne Christensen serves as the Justice Advocate against Human Trafficking for the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and is a founding member of the Board of U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking. Jean is a member of the Board of Directors of the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.

Fran Fasolka entered the Scranton IHM Congregation in 1993 as an out lesbian. She began the “Lesters” listserv in the mid-90s as a safe place for lesbian sisters to connect with and encourage each other. Fran wishes to continue to support lesbian and queer sisters.

Diana Rawlings is a member of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, U.S. Region. She has served her community in leadership and as vocation director. She is currently a member of the ASC Community Life Team and has participated in the Womanjourney retreats and conferences since 2001.