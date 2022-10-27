The Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed

WISDOM 3: 1-9

The souls of the just are in the hand of God, and no torment shall touch them.

To the eyes of fools, they seem to be dead; their passing away, thought of as defeat

and their going forth from us, utter destruction – but they are at peace!

For though, to mortals, they may have suffered punishment, their hope is in life everlasting;

and after a time of trial, they will be greatly blessed, because God has tested them and found them worthy.

God purified them like gold in a furnace and found them as acceptable as a whole burnt offering on the altar.

When their time of judgment comes, they will shine, and dart about as sparks through chaff;

They will be appointed as judges and leaders over all nations and peoples, and the Holy One will be their Sovereign forever.

Those who have put their trust in God will understand this truth, and the faithful will abide in God’s love.

These are God’s chosen ones, and grace and mercy belong to them.