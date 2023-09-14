Fall 2023 Programs
The Synod on Synodality’s first global assembly takes place this October, and throughout this multi-year process, LGBTQ+ issues have been a priority for the people of God. This fall, join New Ways Ministry in learning about and reflecting on what is happening before, during, and after the Synod assembly—and discerning where we go from here as we continue the “journeying together” to which Pope Francis has invited us.
Specific details about the two programs below will be released in the coming weeks. If you would like to be updated when more details become available, please complete the registration form at the bottom of this page. Please submit any questions to [email protected].
Live from Rome! A Mid-Synod Conversation
Monday, October 16, 2023
7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time
At the assembly’s halfway point, join a conversation with New Ways Ministry’s Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, who will be in Rome all month covering the Synod assembly and helping ensure LGBTQ+ Catholic concerns are heard. They will share a brief presentation on the latest LGBTQ-related developments, along with their general impressions. True to being a synodal church, this conversation also includes plenty of time for participants’ questions and comments, too.
The Synod & LGBTQ+ People: What Happened?
Early November 2023
The Synod on Synodality’s first global assembly takes place this October, and throughout this multi-year process, LGBTQ+ issues have been a priority for the people of God. Once the assembly concludes, join New Ways Ministry in reflecting on what happened in this latest stage when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues and where we go from here as we continue the “journeying together” to which Pope Francis has invited us. The event will be held in early November over Zoom. Specific details will be released in the coming weeks.
Registration Form
Please contact [email protected] with any questions.