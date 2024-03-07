In preparation for the Synod on Synodality’s conclusion this October, New Ways Ministry is hosting a “Conversations in the Spirit” gathering for LGBTQ+ people and allies. All are invited to participate on Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time.

Last October, the Synod’s first General Assembly noted, “people feel marginalized or excluded from the Church because of their marriage status, identity or sexuality also ask to be heard and accompanied.” Many Catholics on the margins seek a church that is “a place to call ‘home’ where they can feel safe, be heard and respected, without fear of feeling judged.”

New Ways Ministry’s spiritual conversations this month aim to help the wider church better understand the joys, hopes, griefs, insights, disappointments, and wisdom of LGBTQ+ people and allies. As part of our common synodal journey, a report on the gathering’s outcomes will be compiled and submitted to church leaders and Synod delegates.

The “Conversations in the Spirit” model was used by delegates at last October’s General Assembly for the Synod in Rome. Participants will gather in small, facilitated groups to listen, discern, and respond to the questions posed by last October’s General Assembly. The gathering will last 90 minutes.

This gathering for LGBTQ+ people and allies will be facilitated by Ignatian Encounter Ministry and Robert Choiniere, who previously presented a New Ways Ministry webinar on the synod in October 2022.

All are welcome!