Sharing Experiences and Building Community

A retreat for Lesbian/Queer members of women’s religious congregations

September 14-17, 2023
4:00 p.m. Thursday to 1:00 p.m. Sunday

Siena Retreat Center
5637 Erie Street
Racine, WI 53402
(near Milwaukee airport)

Sponsored by New Ways Ministry

Retreat Description: Womanjourney Weavings, a project of New Ways Ministry, is setting apart this four-day retreat for lesbian/queer members of women’s religious communities. There will be opportunities for prayer, storytelling, and celebrating the gift of one’s sexual and gender identity. Retreatants will have safe space to share their experiences, concerns, and gifts.

Come Early and /or Stay Late: The retreat will begin on Thursday, September 14, with dinner & conclude after lunch on Sunday, September 17. Those who wish may arrive on Wednesday for supper and/or stay until Monday at breakfast. The extra time can be spent in private prayer or socializing with other sisters.

What to Bring: For the “Soul Collage” activity and experience, please bring a magazine or two with pictures and a small pair of scissors. But no worries if you don’t!

Retreat Cost: In order to facilitate sisters’ participation, the retreat registration fee is being largely subsidized by grants and donations from New Ways Ministry and women’s religious congregations.

Retreat Fee: $50, postmarked by June 30 or $75 postmarked after June 30, 2023. Fee includes materials, overnight accommodations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, meals from Thursday supper through Sunday lunch, and snacks.

Private Retreat or Social Days: Those who wish may arrive on Wednesday, September 13, for supper and/or stay until breakfast on Monday, September 18. The extra time can be spent in private prayer or socializing with other sisters. The cost for each day is $25.

Scholarships: To apply for funds to help with registration or travel costs, email: [email protected] or write New Ways Ministry by June 30, 2023.

Cancellation Policy: Prior to July 15, all but $25 is refundable.

When Making Flight Plans: The Milwaukee Airport is about 30 minutes from Siena Retreat Center. We will try to arrange pick-ups, if possible. Otherwise, cabs are available at the airport.

Please plan flights as follows: Arrive at airport by 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 14. Depart after 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 17.

Questions?

Call: 301-864-3604
Email: [email protected]
Write: New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712

Retreat Leaders

Mary Kay Dobrovolny RSM is a vocation minister for the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas. She serves on a five-person workgroup appointed by the Mercy leadership team to plan and implement processes for education and dialogue on sexual orientation and gender identity. Her own journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community is published in Love Tenderly: Sacred Stories of Lesbian and Queer Religious.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Fran Fasolka entered the Scranton IHM Congregation in 1993 as an out lesbian. She began the “Lesters” listserv in the mid-90s as a safe place for lesbian/queer sisters to connect with and encourage each other. Fran designed the cover of the anthology, Love Tenderly: Sacred Stories of Lesbian and Queer Religious and played a major role in its production.

Mary Kay Hunyady has been a Religious of the Sacred Heart since 1981. Mary Kay is a psychologist and spiritual director who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. She will present part of the research from her dissertation in the early 2000s about the lives and psychology of lesbian nuns.                                                                                                                                                                               

Peter is a member of a Dominican community and has enjoyed the ministries of teacher, ultrasound tech, hospice chaplain, receptionist, and spiritual director. He came out as trans male to family and friends in 2020. It was a surprise! He delights now in helping to forge support connections with and among LGBTQ persons.

Retreat Schedule

Thursday, September 14, 2023

5:30 pm Dinner
7:00 pm Welcome, Introductions, Opening Ritual, Social

Friday, September 15, 2023

8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Morning Prayer
9:30 am Mary Kay Hunyady, RSCJ – Queer Nuns
12:00 pm Lunch
2:00 pm Mary Kay Dobrovolny, RSM – Queer Celibacy
4:15 pm Break
4:30 pm Open Space
5:30 pm Supper
7:00 pm Evening Prayer, Social/Open Space

Saturday, September 16, 2023

8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Morning Prayer
9:30 am Fran Fasolka, IHM -”Suited” (Film)
12:00 pm Lunch
2:00 pm Peter – Soul Collage
4:00 pm Break
4:30 pm Open Space
5:30 pm Supper
7:00 pm Evening Prayer, Social/Open Space

Sunday, September 17, 2023

8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Eucharist with Dominican Community
10:00 am Blessing and Sending Forth
12:00 pm Lunch

