Sharing Experiences and Building Community

Retreat Description: Womanjourney Weavings, a project of New Ways Ministry, is setting apart this four-day retreat for lesbian/queer members of women’s religious communities. There will be opportunities for prayer, storytelling, and celebrating the gift of one’s sexual and gender identity. Retreatants will have safe space to share their experiences, concerns, and gifts.

Come Early and /or Stay Late: The retreat will begin on Thursday, September 14, with dinner & conclude after lunch on Sunday, September 17. Those who wish may arrive on Wednesday for supper and/or stay until Monday at breakfast. The extra time can be spent in private prayer or socializing with other sisters.

What to Bring: For the “Soul Collage” activity and experience, please bring a magazine or two with pictures and a small pair of scissors. But no worries if you don’t!

Retreat Cost: In order to facilitate sisters’ participation, the retreat registration fee is being largely subsidized by grants and donations from New Ways Ministry and women’s religious congregations.

Retreat Fee: $50, postmarked by June 30 or $75 postmarked after June 30, 2023. Fee includes materials, overnight accommodations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, meals from Thursday supper through Sunday lunch, and snacks.

Private Retreat or Social Days: Those who wish may arrive on Wednesday, September 13, for supper and/or stay until breakfast on Monday, September 18. The extra time can be spent in private prayer or socializing with other sisters. The cost for each day is $25.

Scholarships: To apply for funds to help with registration or travel costs, email: [email protected] or write New Ways Ministry by June 30, 2023.

Cancellation Policy: Prior to July 15, all but $25 is refundable.

When Making Flight Plans: The Milwaukee Airport is about 30 minutes from Siena Retreat Center. We will try to arrange pick-ups, if possible. Otherwise, cabs are available at the airport.

Please plan flights as follows: Arrive at airport by 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 14. Depart after 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 17.

Questions?

Call: 301-864-3604

Email: [email protected]

Write: New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712