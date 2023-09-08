New Ways and Next Steps
Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry
By Francis DeBernardo
New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry is based on New Ways Ministry’s years of educating Catholic leaders about LGBTQ+ issues and helping parishes and schools discern pastoral projects to welcome and affirm LGBTQ+ people. Whether a parish is just initiating a ministry or already has one that needs fresh ideas, Francis DeBernardo brings pastoral ministers on a journey of discernment to help them discover the best path LGBTQ+ ministry should take in their local communities.
New Ways and Next Steps is not a prescriptive text. It does not provide a “recipe” for what parishes should do. Instead, the book helps parish leaders devise a pastoral plan that is best suited for their unique parish situation.
In addition to providing both a historical and contemporary grounding in Catholic teaching about welcoming and affirming LGBTQ+ people, the book also offers background information on key topics in this ministry, with chapter titles such as “LGBTQ+ Faith Journeys,” “Examining the Local Faith Community,” and “Responding to Opposition.”
The book is part of Liturgical Press’ Contemporary Topics in Parish Leadership series that addresses timely realities in parish leadership. Written primarily for parish staff, leadership teams, and parish councils, each topic affirms the pastoral realities facing today’s church leaders in a way that is engaging, relevant, and accessible.
Praise for “New Ways and Next Steps”
“Francis DeBernardo offers a wonderfully broad and eminently practical guide to the complex topic of ministry with and to the LGBTQ community within the Church. Every parish that wishes to fulfill its evangelization and pastoral goals should study and implement the contents of this book.”
—Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv, Bishop of Lexington
“An absolutely essential book for parish ministry to LGBTQ people written by one of the leading experts in the field.”
—James Martin, SJ, author of Building a Bridge
“Frank DeBernardo mines the riches of the church’s genuine—if sometimes ambivalent—affirmation of queer Catholics to help readers create ministries of welcome in their own parishes. Follow his path to a dynamic pastoral plan!”
—Cristina L.H. Traina, Fordham University