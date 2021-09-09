The time has come for the Catholic Church to officially recognize Father Mychal Judge, OFM, as a saint by canonizing him. In order to do so, New Ways Ministry is seeking individuals and organizations to form an association to do the work and raise the funds to make the canonization happen.

Soon after his tragic death on 9/11, the world began to learn more about this holy friar whose life touched so many lives through his parish and campus ministry, his outreach to people experiencing homelessness, his participation in Alcoholics Anonymous, his pastoral care for the LGBTQ community, his support of New York’s firefighters, and his compassionate service to those with HIV/AIDS.

Because both his life and his death were so selfless, many people immediately began praying to him as a saint, and his devotion grew across the U.S. and around the globe.

To help the Vatican canonize Fr. Judge, it is necessary to form an association that will sponsor and aid the immense amount of research required. To form that association, New Ways Ministry is seeking people from all of the varied ministries and issues with which Father Judge was associated.

All who support his canonization cause, whether they knew him personally or not, are welcome to complete a short information form for contact purposes.