On September 11, 2001, Franciscan Fr. Mychal Judge sacrificed his life while ministering at the World Trade Center. But long before his death, Fr. Judge was a beloved priest known for his compassion and faith, including towards LGBTQ people and those living with HIV/AIDS. He was also a gay man himself.

This September, New Ways Ministry will honor Fr. Judge’s legacy and invoke his intercession with a virtual prayer service ahead of 9/11 commemorations. This 60-minute program over Zoom will include remarks from New Ways Ministry’s Francis DeBernardo, the author of Mychal Judge: ‘Take Me Where You Want Me to Go’.

The deadline to register is Sunday, September 4th. To register, use the form below.