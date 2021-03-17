i-den-ti-ty

JOHN 12: 20-33

Some Greeks who had come to worship at the Passover Feast came to Philip, who was from Bethsaida in Galilee, and put forth this request: “Please, we would like to see Jesus.” Philip went to tell Andrew and together the two went to tell Jesus.

Jesus answered them, “The hour has come for the Chosen One to be glorified. The truth of the matter is, unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single grain; but if it dies, it yields a rich harvest. If you love your life, you will lose it; if you hate your life in this world, you will preserve it for eternal life. Whoever serves me must follow me, and where I am, there also will my follower be. Anyone who serves me will be honored by Abba God.”

“Now my soul is troubled. Yet what should I say? ‘Abba, save me from this hour?’ It was for this very reason that I have come to this hour. Abba, glorify your name!”

Then a voice came from heaven, “I have glorified it and will glorify it again.” The crowds that stood nearby heard this and said it was a clap of thunder; but others said, “It was an angel speaking.”

Jesus answered, “It was not for my sake that this voice came, but for yours. Sentence is now being passed on this world; now the ruler of this world will be overthrown. And when I am lifted up from this earth, I will draw all people to myself,”

By these words Jesus indicated the kind of death he would die.