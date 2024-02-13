Being Blessed: The Challenge of Fiducia Supplicans

In December 2023, the Vatican released a groundbreaking declaration, Fiducia Supplicans, allowing blessings for Catholics in same-gender couples and others in so-called “irregular situations.” The declaration has been welcomed by many LGBTQ+ Catholics as a small but significant step forward. While accepted by some bishops, it has been challenged by others.

Join New Ways Ministry for a webinar on the complex reception of Fiducia Supplicans with Xavier Montecel, a theologian who studies the interaction of liturgy and ethics; Yunuen Trujillo, who works on pastoral outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics; and SimonMary Aikhiokai, a theologian who studies religion, race, and decolonization across multiple contexts.

The panelists’ remarks will be followed by a question and answer period. You are welcome to submit questions in advance via the registration page. The panel will be held Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time on Zoom.

Suggested donation is $15. To donate, visit www.NewWaysMinistry.org/donate.