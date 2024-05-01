Recording Available Below
Dignitas Infinita, the Vatican’s declaration on human dignity released in April 2024, made headlines for its sections condemning “gender theory” and “sex change.” The document was widely criticized by Catholics—transgender and nonbinary faithful, theologians, pastoral workers, family members, and more—not only for what it included, but for what was ignored.
New Ways Ministry hosted a panel conversation about the declaration, its impact now, and how LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies proceed from here, including in view of the Synod on Synodality. The conversation featured theologians M. Therese Lysaught and Craig A. Ford, and transgender Catholic author Maxwell Kuzma, whose bios are below. The panel was moderated by Brian Flanagan, Senior Fellow at New Ways Ministry.
Panelists
M. Therese Lysaught (she/her) is Professor at the Neiswanger Institute for Bioethics & Health Policy at the Stritch School of Medicine and the Institute of Pastoral Studies at Loyola University Chicago and a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life. Her books, including Catholic Bioethics and Social Justice (2019), bridge theology, bioethics, medicine, social justice, and Catholic healthcare.
Craig A. Ford (he/him) is Assistant Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI. He also serves on the faculty at Institute of Black Catholic Studies at Xavier University of Louisiana, the nation’s only Catholic Historically Black College or University (HBCU). He writes on topics at the intersection of gender, race, sexuality, and the Catholic moral tradition.
Maxwell Kuzma (he/him) is a transgender man living on a farm in rural Ohio who writes and speaks about affirming the dignity of LGBTQ+ people in all areas of life, particularly within the Catholic Church.