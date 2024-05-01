Dignitas Infinita, the Vatican’s declaration on human dignity released in April 2024, made headlines for its sections condemning “gender theory” and “sex change.” The document was widely criticized by Catholics—transgender and nonbinary faithful, theologians, pastoral workers, family members, and more—not only for what it included, but for what was ignored.

New Ways Ministry hosted a panel conversation about the declaration, its impact now, and how LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies proceed from here, including in view of the Synod on Synodality. The conversation featured theologians M. Therese Lysaught and Craig A. Ford, and transgender Catholic author Maxwell Kuzma, whose bios are below. The panel was moderated by Brian Flanagan, Senior Fellow at New Ways Ministry.