Advent: Year B, Week 4

SCRIPTURE

Luke 1:26-38

The angel Gabriel was sent from God to a town in Galilee called Nazareth, to a young woman named Mary; she was engaged to a man named Joseph, of the house of David.

Upon arriving, the angel said to Mary, “Rejoice, highly favored one! God is with you! Blessed are you among women.” Mary was greatly troubled by these words and wondered what the angel’s greeting meant.

Then angel went on to say to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary. You have found favor with God. You will conceive and bear a son, and give him the name Jesus. His dignity will be great, and will be called the Only Begotten of God. God will give Jesus the judgement seat of David, his ancestor, to rule over the house of Jacob forever, and his reign will have no end.”

Mary said to the angel, “How can this be, since I have never been with a man?”

The angel answered her, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you – hence the child to be born will be called the Holy One of God. Know too that Elizabeth, your relative, has conceived a child in her old age; she who was thought to be barren is now in her sixth month. Nothing is impossible with God.”

Mary said, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.”

With that, the angel departed from her.

For all the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Advent click here.