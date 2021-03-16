A Blessing for Couples of the Same Gender

Blessing of Love

Celebrant: Splendid to us and much sought after is the sweet smell of love established in the time of our ancestors, guided by the voices of the prophets, sanctified by the preaching of the apostles, and made alive by the witness of the women and those unconfined by gender: because of all the beautiful things of the earth, love is the most excellent.

Celebrant 2: Grant also to your children, ______ and _______, this love and peace, as it was this love that gathered Mary and the holy apostles in the upper room; this love that taught the early martyrs the patience to bear their sufferings so that they might inherit the unfading crown of eternal glory; this love that allowed the prophets to fulfill their angelic service, and this love that was the forerunner of your firstborn, Jesus, who lifted up all of creation to you.

Let us, as we witness this love between _______ and ________, glorify you God, who has called us together from different places to come and see the priceless treasury of love, which all the saints have desired and embraced as an unfading crown, and brought to you, God, as a worthy gift.

Celebrant 3: Yearning for this love, Abel brought to you, God, the firstborn of his lambs; yearning for this love, Enoch the scribe pleased you with his justice; yearning for this love, Abraham offered his only son to you, as a sacrifice.

Yearning for this same love, the wise Jacob inherited the blessing of Esau; love rescued Daniel from the lion’s den; love caused Elijah to be taken up to heaven in a chariot of fire; and love saved Elishah on the mountain.

Yearning for this love, the three holy children were preserved from the fire in the furnace and offered a hymn of praise to you, God; yearning for this love Queen Esther, chose to defy death and walk into the court of King Ahasuerus to plead for the lives of the Jewish people; yearning for this love, the daring widow Judith used her beauty and charm to destroy the Assyrian general and save Israel from oppression.