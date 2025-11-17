Retreat Description

On Easter Sunday, the Risen Christ met two disciples on the road to the village of Emmaus. Their hearts were burning within them when he opened the Scriptures, and they recognized him in the breaking of the bread, filling the disciples with such joy that they raced back to Jerusalem that very night.

Jesus continues to walk with us as LGBTQ+ Catholics, opening the Scriptures and breaking the bread. We still have much to learn about ourselves, about each other, and about our loving God. This retreat will explore how we walk together well with our fellow disciples in a synodal church – those we love and who have loved us and those we find more challenging travel companions – and how it is precisely along the way that the Holy Spirit will empower us to recognize Christ’s presence among us.

Our time together will combine talks, synodal conversation, silent meditation, communal prayer, and socializing.

Retreat Leader

Brian Flanagan, PhD., is the John Cardinal Cody Chair of Catholic Theology at Loyola University Chicago where he pursues research in the field of ecclesiology, focusing particularly on questions of sin and holiness in the church, on synodality and synodal structures, and on the relevance of LGBTQ+ experience in Catholic ecclesiology.

Brian is the author of Stumbling in Holiness: Sin and Sanctity in the Church (Liturgical Press, 2018), the co-editor of Liturgy + Power (Orbis, 2017), and numerous articles for both scholarly and wider audiences. He promotes synodal dialogue and discernment on LGBTQ+ issues, and coordinates a global network of LGBTQ+ Catholic theologians. Brian is a Senior Fellow at New Ways Ministry.

Registration

Registration Fee: $395

Registration fee includes overnight accommodations and meals.

To Register Online, Use form below

To Register by Mail: Make checks payable to “New Ways Ministry” and send with completed registration form to:

New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street, Mount Rainier, MD 20712

Cancellation Policy: Prior to February 15th 2025, all but $25 is refundable

Partial scholarships are available before February 15th. Send email explaining the need to [email protected]

Logistics

Location: Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Ere Street, Racine, WI 53402

By Plane: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Please plan to arrive at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport by 3:00 pm CT on Friday, March 6th and depart after 3:00 pm CT on Sunday, March 8th. We will help to facilitate transportation to/from the airport.

For further information, please email [email protected]

or call (301) 864-3604.