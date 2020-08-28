“It is our hope that this resource will arouse and sustain the consciousness of the Catholic community on gay and lesbian issues. May it provide encouragement and support for justice and reconciliation. We hope that this offering might heal some of the pastoral problems among gay and lesbian Catholics…

The “voices” in this collection challenge us to take whatever steps are called for to embody these courageous words in our lives together as followers of Christ. They call us to help structure and shape our political and ecclesial institutions and communities as models of justice and compassion. They ask us to examine our attitudes and practices towards others, and to recognize and negotiate human differences…

May we work together despite our differences, for a world and church transformed by the truth and compassion of the One who is the ultimate Voice of Hope for the world.”