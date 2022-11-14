Up to the Mountain

In the reading from Isaiah (2:1-5), the people say, “Come let us climb the mountain of God so that we may be instructed in God’s ways and walk in God’s paths.” The mountain is described as the highest mountain.

To climb any mountain suggests feats of determination, physical skill, and perseverance – perhaps even discouraging some from attempting such a hike. So why a mountain? For most of Israel’s history, God tabernacled and journeyed with the people on level ground. In the story of Babel, while the people attempted to reach the heavens, it was God who came down to the city to see what the people were building.

Climbing a mountain, though, offers the People of God a unique invitation to commit to a process, a goal – no matter how uphill the journey might seem. Saint Paul writes, “We boast of our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, endurance produces character, and character produces hope” (Romans 5:3-4).

Climbing a mountain is far from easy. Yet each mountain offers its own distinctive perspective and teaching, and whether it is your greatest or worst experience, one usually ends up wanting more of it, no matter what.