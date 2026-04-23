Unfolding the Moral Life: Grief, Vulnerability, Recognition, Conscience

Retreat Description

The retreat will help us to explore the foundations of the moral life. First, like Mary Magdalen in the Garden looking for the body of Jesus, we too in grief find that we are beside ourselves. While we look for answers, we discover, like Mary, ways for moving forward that we never imagined. In the vulnerability of grief, we have a new openness to how we want to proceed; but key to keeping our course is staying vulnerable. As members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, these two stages–the loss encountered in grief and the discovery of vulnerability–are the beginnings of unfolding the moral life.

Then comes recognition, where we, vulnerable within the LGBTQ+ community, become like the Good Samaritan able to recognize those on the road who need to be accompanied and lifted up. Here we see that we have a new ability to recognize those who are so often overlooked. Finally, in that capacity to recognize those on the road, we see how conscience is born. Our time together will combine presentations, conversations, silent meditation, communal prayer, and socializing.

Retreat Leader

James F. Keenan, SJ is the Canisius Chair, Director of the Jesuit Institute, and Vice Provost of Global Engagement at Boston College. He founded Catholic Theological Ethics in the World Church, an international network of ethicists. He received the John Courtney Murray Lifetime Achievement Award from the Catholic Theological Society of America and was president of the Society of Christian Ethics, 2020-2021. He has written 13 books including A History of Catholic Theological Ethics (2022) and The Moral Life (2023) and edited another 17 books. Fr. Keenan is the founding editor of the Georgetown University Press Moral Traditions Series.

Registration

Registration Fee: $435

Registration fee includes overnight accommodations and meals.

To Register Online, Use form below

To Register by Mail: Make checks payable to “New Ways Ministry” and send with completed registration form to:

New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street, Mount Rainier, MD 20712

Cancellation Policy: Prior to August 31st 2026, all but $25 is refundable

Partial scholarships are available before August 31st. Send email explaining the need to [email protected]

Logistics

Location: Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Road, West Hartford, CT 06107

By Plane: Bradley International Airport

By Rail: Union Station, Hartford

Please plan to arrive at the airport or train station by 3:00 PM ET on Friday and to depart after 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. We will help to facilitate transportation to and from the retreat center.

For further information, please email [email protected]

or call (301) 864-3604.