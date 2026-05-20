The Word Goes Out

A podcast from New Ways Ministry sharing insights from LGBTQ+ Catholics and their allies about the Sunday scripture readings

We at New Ways Ministry believe that LGBTQ+ Catholics bring unique spiritual gifts to the world and the Church: the courage to be truth-tellers, a deep sensitivity to those on the margins, and the vital reminder that we are all wonderfully made.

Each weekend on this podcast, LGBTQ+ Catholics and their allies will share their own stories and insights on the Sunday scripture readings, offering a perspective rooted in the truth of lived experience. These reflections reveal the deep faith and spirituality that LGBTQ+ people have discovered and nurtured, even if sometimes in challenging situations. They are an invitation to find God’s word within the reality of our own lives, whether LGBTQ+ or not.