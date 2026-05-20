The Word Goes Out

A podcast from New Ways Ministry sharing insights from LGBTQ+ Catholics and their allies about the Sunday scripture readings

We at New Ways Ministry believe that LGBTQ+ Catholics bring unique spiritual gifts to the world and the Church: the courage to be truth-tellers, a deep sensitivity to those on the margins, and the vital reminder that we are all wonderfully made.

Each weekend on this podcast, LGBTQ+ Catholics and their allies will share their own stories and insights on the Sunday scripture readings, offering a perspective rooted in the truth of lived experience. These reflections reveal the deep faith and spirituality that LGBTQ+ people have discovered and nurtured, even if sometimes in challenging situations. They are an invitation to find God’s word within the reality of our own lives, whether LGBTQ+ or not.

To listen to The Word Goes Out, click the title of the episode you want to hear in the feed below. Or visit the show’s page on Spotify.

RSS One Body, Many Parts

  • Boasting in Our Hope: Pride as Pilgrimage June 26, 2025
    The inaugural episode of New Ways Ministry's podcast, One Body, Many Parts, entitled "Boasting in Our Hope: Pride as Pilgrimage."In honor of Pride month and the Jubilee of Hope which the global Catholic Church is celebrating, we named our first podcast episode after the same passage in St. Paul's Letter to the Romans from which […]
    New Ways Ministry