The Foolishness of God

FOR REFLECTION

Stephen Colbert, the late night talk show host, once described his alter ego as a fool and defined “foolishness for Christ” as the willingness “to be wrong in society, or wrong according to our time, but right according to our conscience as guided by the Holy Spirit.” As an LGBTQ person, how has God’s foolishness animated you? Where have you taken risks to follow your conscience and where have you let your conscience be silenced out of fear or feebleness? How have you felt in both situations?

To be a “holy fool” can mean that we do not need to pretend to be anything other (or better) than who we are — that we ought to revel in the innate colors of our identity and trust in God’s design for our uniqueness. As an LGBTQ person, how do you play the “holy fool?” Does doing so free you to espouse your true identity? What images of yourself do you protect or promote to cling to the good regard of others, or perhaps to be prudent, but which distract you from your divine uniqueness?

In today’s first reading (Exodus 20:1-17), God offers the Ten Commandments, the Decalogue, saying: you shall have no other gods besides me; you shall not carve idols for yourselves; you shall not utter the name of God in vain; remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy; honor your mother and your father; you shall not commit murder nor adultery; nor shall you steal, bear false witness or covet . Reflecting on this wisdom of God, how would you draft a modern-day Decalogue for either yourself or the LGBTQ/ally community? How will your Decalogue be life-giving, given signs of our times?

How do you interpret Jesus’ actions against the moneychangers/merchants in the Temple described in today’s Gospel? This episode is traditionally referred to as the “cleansing of the Temple” (John 2:13-25). In 1 Corinthians 6:19 it is written, “ You must know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is within you – the Spirit you have received from God .” What might be new ways to declutter or cleanse the sacred spaces within you to be an authentic temple of the Holy Spirit?