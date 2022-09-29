Continuing the LGBTQ+ Synod Conversations

Program Description

Earlier this year, New Ways Ministry held a series of LGBTQ+ Spiritual Conversations that helped shape its report for the Synod. Many participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share their stories with one another and foster solidarity.

This fall, New Ways Ministry is holding two more virtual sessions for prayer and small group discussion about how LGBTQ+ people and allies’ experience and live out their faith. Unlike the previous conversations, these new sessions will be less formal and focused on building community instead of developing a report.

All are invited to open their hearts to the faith experiences of others and keep being active participants in discerning the will of God for the Church. Previous participation in a Spiritual Conversation is not necessary.