LGBTQ Spiritual Conversations for the Synod

Program Description

New Ways Ministry will host a set of Spiritual Conversations for LGBTQ people and their supporters to help growth in faith and to contribute to the Synod. These Spiritual Conversations are rooted in the Ignatian tradition of discerning the will of the Holy Spirit for a community of faith. In small, intimate, prayer-grounded conversations of six-eight people, a space of encounter with the others and with the Spirit is created. The program will be facilitated by Dr. Robert Choiniere of Fordham University, an expert on church consultation processes. He will be assisted by a team of trained discussion leaders.

The conversations include three rounds of speaking and active listening. The fruits of these conversations are captured by a note-taker and sent to the Synod Office to be included in the larger Synod process. The Spiritual Conversation model is meant not only to provide information to inform the larger Synod process, but also as a moment of engagement and conversion where individuals are invited to open their hearts to the faith experiences of others and become active participants in discerning the will of God for the Church.

Presenter

Robert Choiniere, D.Min, is a professor of theology at Fordham University and the Director of Adult Formation at the Church of St. Francis Xavier, Manhattan. Bob also has an extensive background in pastoral planning and ecclesial consultation, including work in the Diocese of Brooklyn, Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia. He is the former chair of the Conference of Pastoral Planning and Council Development.

Bob is also the creator of Full of Grace: Journeys of LGBT Catholics , a unique interview-based play produced in several cities. He is a founding member and Managing Director of Stages on the Sound, Inc., a non-profit theatre education company serving Catholic elementary schools in the New York area.

Bob holds a Doctor of Ministry from Fordham University, an MA in Pastoral Ministry from Boston College and a BA in Theology and Theatre from DeSales University.