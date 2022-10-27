Solemnity of All Saints

REVELATION 7:2-4, 9-14

I, John, saw another angel come up from the East, holding the seal of the living God.

He cried out in a loud voice to the four angels who were given power to damage the land and the sea, “Do not damage the land or the sea or the trees until we put God’s seal on the foreheads of the faithful.”

I heard the number of those who had been marked with the seal: 144,000 from every tribe of the children of Israel.

After this I had a vision of a great multitude, which no one could count, from every nation, race, people, and tongue. They stood before the throne and before the Lamb, wearing white robes and holding palm branches in their hands. They cried out in a loud voice: “Salvation comes from our God, who is seated on the throne, and from the Lamb.”

All the angels stood around the throne and around the elders and the four living creatures. They prostrated themselves before the throne, worshiped God, and exclaimed: “Amen. Blessing and glory, wisdom and thanksgiving, honor, power, and might be to our God forever and ever! Amen!”

Then one of the elders spoke up and asked me, “Who are these wearing white robes, and where did they come from?” I answered, “You are the one who knows.” Then the elder said to me, “These are the ones who have survived the time of great distress; they have washed their robes and made them white in the Blood of the Lamb.”