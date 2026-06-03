Romans 8:35-39: Love Has the Last Word

“It’ll all work out: God has a plan.” Maybe someone has told you this at a difficult moment in your life. Perhaps those words felt reassuring, or perhaps they felt hollow. The Apostle Paul delivered a similar message to the early church in Rome, telling his fellow Christians that God called them for a divine purpose and was fulfilling a greater plan:

“We know that all things work for good for those who love God” (Romans 8:28).

These are incredible words from a man who had already experienced persecution and would eventually be martyred for his faith. Despite these hardships, Paul is adamant that nothing can separate us from Christ’s love.

LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies have experienced this truth firsthand. Hatred, exclusion, and shame are hurtful, but the love of God is even stronger.

Paul’s reassurance that “all things work for good” is no guarantee of an easy life, or that everything will work out the way we want it. Instead, it’s a statement of confidence that in the face of suffering, God is not powerless. God’s love will continue to work, transforming our circumstances for God’s glory. “God writes straight with crooked lines,” says a proverb often attributed to St. Teresa of Avila.

God will take our trials and tribulations, our weakness and failings, and make from them something beneficial – not because these circumstances are good, but because God is. God’s love is the most powerful force in the world, and it will ultimately prevail. The love of Christ conquers all, because in Christ, Love has the last word.