Retreat Description: This retreat is for women religious—for those who identify as lesbian/queer and also for those who are questioning their place somewhere on the queer spectrum. Participants in this retreat weekend will have an opportunity to talk with and listen to each other, to share stories, questions, and experiences in an environment that is safe, respectful and prayerful. This year marks the 20th anniversary of New Ways Ministry conferences and retreats for lesbian and queer religious and their congregation leaders, and vocation and formation ministers.

The “Queer Spectrum”: The concept of being “under the umbrella” or “on the queer spectrum” is a complex and multifaceted one. It acknowledges that sexuality and gender identity are not limited to strict binary categories. The term ‘queer’ is an umbrella term for anyone who is lesbian, gay, asexual, bisexual, transgender, or non-binary. This inclusivity allows for a multitude of identities and experiences to be recognized and validated. At its core, the queer spectrum challenges societal, religious, and religious life norms and expectations that dictate how individuals should express their gender and sexuality. Everyone has the right to define and express their own identity in a way that feels authentic and true to themselves.

Embracing fluidity acknowledges that sexual orientation and gender identity can evolve and change over time, and that there is no one right way to be queer. Ultimately, being somewhere on the queer spectrum is about embracing and honoring one’s own unique identity and finding a sense of belonging within a community that celebrates diversity and inclusivity. It is a constant journey of self-discovery, self-acceptance, and self-love, and it is a reminder that there is beauty in all forms of gender and sexuality.