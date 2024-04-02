Under the Umbrella

Celebrating My Authentic Self

A retreat for Lesbian/Queer (and those who think they might be) members of women’s religious congregations

September 5-8, 2024
5:30 p.m. Thursday to 12:00 p.m. Sunday

Siena Retreat Center
5637 Erie Street
Racine, WI 53402
(near Milwaukee airport)

Sponsored by New Ways Ministry

TO REGISTER, PLEASE COMPLETE THE FORM AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE

Retreat Description: This retreat is for women religious—for those who identify as lesbian/queer and also for those who are questioning their place somewhere on the queer spectrum. Participants in this retreat weekend will have an opportunity to talk with and listen to each other, to share stories, questions, and experiences in an environment that is safe, respectful and prayerful. This year marks the 20th anniversary of New Ways Ministry conferences and retreats for lesbian and queer religious and their congregation leaders, and vocation and formation ministers.

The “Queer Spectrum”: The concept of being “under the umbrella” or “on the queer spectrum” is a complex and multifaceted one. It acknowledges that sexuality and gender identity are not limited to strict binary categories. The term ‘queer’ is an umbrella term for anyone who is lesbian, gay, asexual, bisexual, transgender, or non-binary. This inclusivity allows for a multitude of identities and experiences to be recognized and validated. At its core, the queer spectrum challenges societal, religious, and religious life norms and expectations that dictate how individuals should express their gender and sexuality. Everyone has the right to define and express their own identity in a way that feels authentic and true to themselves.

Embracing fluidity acknowledges that sexual orientation and gender identity can evolve and change over time, and that there is no one right way to be queer. Ultimately, being somewhere on the queer spectrum is about embracing and honoring one’s own unique identity and finding a sense of belonging within a community that celebrates diversity and inclusivity. It is a constant journey of self-discovery, self-acceptance, and self-love, and it is a reminder that there is beauty in all forms of gender and sexuality.

 Retreat Cost:The retreat registration fee is being largely subsidized by grants and donations from New Ways Ministry and women’s religious congregations. Retreat Fee: $50, postmarked by June 30 or $75 postmarked after June 30, 2024. Fee includes materials, overnight accommodations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, meals from Thursday supper through Sunday breakfast, and snacks.

Private Retreat or Social Days: Those who wish may arrive on Wednesday, September 4, and/or stay until Monday, September 9. The extra time can be spent in private prayer or socializing with other sisters. The cost for each day is $25. No meals are included.

Scholarships: To apply for funds to help with registration or travel costs, email: [email protected] or write New Ways Ministry by June 30, 2024.

Cancellation Policy: Prior to July 15, all but $25 is refundable.

When Making Flight Plans: The Milwaukee Airport is about 30 minutes from Racine. Chicago O’Hare is about an hour from Racine. For pick-ups email: [email protected] or call 571-991-8679. Otherwise, buses and cabs are available from both airports to Racine. Please plan flights as follows: Arrive at Milwaukee airport by 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 5. Depart after 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 8.

Questions?

Call: 301-864-3604
Email: [email protected]
Write: New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712

Retreat Leaders

Mary Jennings

Mary Jennings is a member of the Sisters of Divine Providence from Melbourne, KY. She has engaged in service in Ecuador, New York and Kentucky. She’s been involved with gatherings of queer sisters since 2004.                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Fran Fasolka entered the Scranton IHM Congregation in 1993 as an out lesbian. She began the “Lesters” listserv (now Questers) in the mid-90s as a safe place for lesbian/queer sisters to connect with and encourage each other. Fran helped produce Love Tenderly: Sacred Stories of Lesbian and Queer Religious.

Sister Philonise (Phil) Keithley, CSJ, has been a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia, Kansas, for eight years in the Office of Presence and Ministry in rural communities of western Kansas and Topeka Correctional Facility for Women in Topeka, Kansas.

Grace Surdovel entered the Scranton IHM Congregation in 1986. Her coming out as lesbian evolved over the next 30 years. A highlight of this coming out journey was the publishing of Love Tenderly: Sacred Stories of Lesbian and Queer Religious for which she served as editor.

Retreat Schedule

Thursday, September 5, 2024

5:30 pm Dinner
7:00 pm Welcome, Introductions, Opening Ritual, Social

Friday, September 6, 2024

8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Morning Prayer: Celebrating the Past
10:00 am Table conversation with questions
11:00 am Conversation/Free time
12:00 pm Lunch
1:00 pm Panel: The Queer Spectrum & Table Conversation
3:30 pm Free time
5:30 pm Supper
6:30 pm Evening Prayer/Social

Saturday, September 7, 2024

8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Morning Prayer: Embracing Today & Creative activity
12:00 pm Lunch
1:00 pm Group sharing
3:30 pm Free time
4:00 pm Mass at St. Patrick’s Church
5:30 pm Supper
6:30 pm Evening Prayer/Social

Sunday, September 8, 2024

8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am A Future of Hope
10:00 am Closing Ritual
12:00 pm Departure

Name(Required)
Address(Required)
Dietary Needs
Travel Arrangements (Please select one)(Required)