Retreat Description

This retreat is for women religious­—vowed and those in initial formation—who identify as lesbian/queer/non-binary/trans and also for those who are questioning their place somewhere on the queer spectrum. Participants in this retreat weekend will have an opportunity to talk with and listen to each other, to share stories, questions, and experiences in an environment that is safe, respectful and prayerful.

Privacy, Visibility and Advocacy

Catholic Social Teaching, rooted in the inherent dignity of every human person, calls us to recognize and honor the sacred worth of all individuals, regardless of race, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, economic status, health, and intelligence.

This foundational principle inspires initiatives that foster inclusive communities where every voice is valued, and every identity is celebrated. In this spirit, this meaningful retreat has been crafted for queer women religious, offering a sacred and affirming space to explore their lived experiences of visibility, privacy, and advocacy. Through prayer, reflection, and open, compassionate dialogue, participants will deepen their ability to navigate the complexities of living authentically as LGBTQ+ individuals within religious life. The retreat invites us to examine how we embody our call to witness to God’s love through discretion, courage, and solidarity, all while grounded in a deep desire to empower human dignity for all.

By centering these intersections of religious life and personal identity, the gathering will not only nurture personal and communal healing but also will model a Church that embraces the fullness of every member’s journey, reflecting the boundless grace of a God who desires all to thrive.

Registration

Registration Cost

The retreat registration fee is being largely subsidized by grants and donations from New Ways Ministry and women’s religious congregations. Retreat Fee: $50, postmarked by July 15 or $75 postmarked after July 15, 2026. Fee includes materials, overnight accommodations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, meals from Thursday supper through Sunday lunch, and snacks.

Private Retreat or Social Days



Those who wish may arrive on Wednesday, September 16, and/or stay until Monday, September 21. The extra time can be spent in private prayer or socializing with other sisters. The cost for each day is $25. No meals are included.

Scholarships

To apply for funds to help with registration or travel costs, email: [email protected] or write New Ways Ministry by July 15, 2026.

Cancellation Policy



Prior to July 15, all but $25 is refundable.

When Making Flight Plans…

The Milwaukee Airport is about 30 minutes from Racine. Chicago O’Hare is about an hour from Racine. For pick-ups email: [email protected] or call 859-512-9645. Otherwise, buses and cabs are available from both airports to Racine.

When Making Flight Plans…

The Milwaukee Airport is about 30 minutes from Racine. Chicago O’Hare is about an hour from Racine. For pick-ups email: [email protected] or call 859-512-9645. Otherwise, buses and cabs are available from both airports to Racine.

Questions?



Call: 301-864-3604

Email: [email protected]

Write: New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street Mt. Rainier, MD 20712.