To remember someone or something usually means to bring to mind a person or an event and recall that which was forgotten. In scripture, though, when God “remembers,” it is not necessarily to reminisce about something, but for God to focus on a person in such a way that a saving action results. To remember, for God, is to act for the good of people.

In Genesis 8, “God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the animals that were in the ark. And God caused a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters subsided.” In the book of Exodus, God heard the groaning of the Israelites and remembered God’s covenant with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. God said to Moses, “Go. I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring my people out of Egypt” (Exodus 2:24 – 3:10).

When God remembers, it exemplifies God’s faithfulness and unremitting concern for all of creation. In Genesis 30, God remembered the barrenness of Rachel and “opened her womb.”

Alternatively, something that God does not remember, is sin (Isaiah 43:25; Matthew 26:28; Revelation 1:5). In the Gospel, the repentant thief dares to appeal to God on the cross and says, “Jesus, remember me, when you come into your kingdom.”

And at that very moment God acts.