Celebrate Pride Month by joining New Ways Ministry for a webinar exploring how Catholic theologians are engaging the growing field of scholarship called queer theology. This research area includes theology done by LGBTQ+ people, and also asks how queer identities open new possibilities in thinking about God, ethics, scripture, and all areas of Christian thought.

The webinar panelists will introduce what queer theology is, how it can contribute to the lives and understanding of LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how it can be a gift that queer communities and theologians can share with the entire church. The panelists, whose full bios are below, are theologians Dr. Nicolete Burbach of the London Jesuit Centre, Dr. Travis LaCouter of KU Leuven, and Dr. Laurel Potter of the University of St. Thomas.

No prior experience with theology is required. All are welcome!

Help support New Ways Ministry’s programs by making a suggested donation of $15 (or more) for this webinar. To donate, please visit www.NewWaysMinistry.org/donate