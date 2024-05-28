Monday, June 10, 2024 | 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time | On Zoom
Celebrate Pride Month by joining New Ways Ministry for a webinar exploring how Catholic theologians are engaging the growing field of scholarship called queer theology. This research area includes theology done by LGBTQ+ people, and also asks how queer identities open new possibilities in thinking about God, ethics, scripture, and all areas of Christian thought.
The webinar panelists will introduce what queer theology is, how it can contribute to the lives and understanding of LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how it can be a gift that queer communities and theologians can share with the entire church. The panelists, whose full bios are below, are theologians Dr. Nicolete Burbach of the London Jesuit Centre, Dr. Travis LaCouter of KU Leuven, and Dr. Laurel Potter of the University of St. Thomas.
No prior experience with theology is required. All are welcome!
Help support New Ways Ministry’s programs by making a suggested donation of $15 (or more) for this webinar. To donate, please visit www.NewWaysMinistry.org/donate
Panelists
Dr. Nicolete Burbach is the social and environmental justice lead at the London Jesuit Centre. Her research focuses on using Pope Francis’ teachings to navigate difficulties in the Church’s encounter with transness.
Dr. Travis LaCouter is currently a postdoctoral research fellow at KU Leuven, where his research focuses on dissent and normative contestation in the Roman Catholic Church. He holds degrees from Oxford and Holy Cross, and his writing can be found in Commonweal, U.S. Catholic Magazine, and the Los Angeles Review of Books.
Dr. Laurel Potter teaches theology at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. Laurel worships and researches in collaboration with marginal ecclesial communities in El Salvador, where she lived and worked for several years.