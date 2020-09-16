What Catholic LGBTQ Church Workers Need to Know About the Supreme Court’s 2020 Cases
A Presentation and Discussion with Professor Leslie Griffin
Sunday, November 1, 2020, 4:00- 5:00 p.m., Eastern U.S. Time
Webinar participants’ names will not be public. Only Professor Griffin and New Ways Ministry personnel will be visible on the event.
Registration is required. To register, click the button below. Suggested donation: $15 (more if you can, less if you can’t, free if needed).
Questions? Call (301) 277-5674 or email info@NewWaysMinistry.org.