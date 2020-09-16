What Catholic LGBTQ Church Workers Need to Know About the Supreme Court’s 2020 Cases

In June of 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Bostock decision protected LGBTQ workers from employment discrimination. Yet, three weeks later, the decision in the O.L. Guadalupe case allowed religious employers wide latitude to discriminate in decisions of hiring and firing. The Court will be hearing a religious liberty case about LGBTQ people and adoption, Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, in the upcoming session.

So where do these three cases leave LGBTQ church workers employed in Catholic institutions, so many of whom have been fired over the last decade, and continue to be dismissed?

Join the conversation about the ramifications of these cases with Professor Leslie Griffin, the William S. Boyd Professor of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Law. Professor Griffin, who also has a doctorate in Religious Studies and was on the faculty of the Theology Department at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana, is a leading expert on the intersection of religion and law. She has filed several amicus curiae briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on religious liberty cases. (More detailed bio below.)