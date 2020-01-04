Why am I afraid to tell you who I am?

Gay men are disproportionately present in the Catholic clergy. The overwhelming majority serve the church with care and compassion. However, some Catholics blame the sexual abuse of minors on the presence of gay men in ministry. In this atmosphere of blame and shame, gay priests are afraid to speak the truth of who they are. They are afraid of rejection and retaliation. But if the Church is really faithful to Christ, we would be a community of love, not fear. This retreat will discuss questions asked by gay men in ministry:

How can we speak the truth about ourselves?

How can we find acceptance and love?

How can we respond fully and honestly to the call of Christ to feed his flock?

The retreat is designed to assist gay priests, bishops, brothers and deacons, in developing better self-understanding, spirituality, friendships, and a more honest relationship with the institutional Church.

Retreat Facilitator

FATHER PETER DALY is a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Washington. He was ordained in 1986. He holds his STB degree from the Gregorian University and his STL from the Lateran University. His pastoral work included campus ministry, and 23 years as a parish pastor.

Peter currently works as a part time lawyer with Immigration Legal Services for Catholic Charities of Washington DC. He is on the leadership team of the Association of US Catholic Priests.

For 20 years he was a syndicated columnist for Catholic News Service, and he currently writes for the National Catholic Reporter. In 2016 , he co-authored Strange Gods, a murder mystery which examines the crisis in the church, especially the sin of clericalism.

Registration and Logistics

Location: Bon Secours Retreat Center, 1525 Marriottsville Rd., Marriottsville, Maryland 21104 (near the Baltimore-Washington Airport)

Registration Fee: $335 (postmarked before Feb 8, 2020). Registration fee includes overnight accommodations on Tuesday and Wednesday and meals from Tuesday dinner to Thursday lunch.

Starting and Ending Times: The retreat begins on Tuesday, April 14 with dinner at 6:00 p.m. and the program beginning at 7:00 p.m. The retreat ends on Thursday, April 16, with luncheon that begins at 12 noon. Departure is at your leisure.

To Register Online, click here

To Register by Mail: Make checks payable to “New Ways Ministry” and send with registration form to:

New Ways Ministry, 4012 29th Street, Mount Rainier, MD 20712

Cancellation Policy: Prior to March 22nd, all but $25 is refundable. No refunds after March 22nd.

Flight Information: The Baltimore-Washington Airport is about 40 minutes from Bon Secours Retreat Center. Arrive at airport by 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 14. Depart after 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 16.

For further information, please call (301) 277-5674.