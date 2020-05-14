Retreat Description
The retreat will help participants to see and experience some of the ways that Christ does in fact set us free: as humans, as gay men, and as church representatives.
Retreatants will examine methods to help negotiate our way into living more fully in the post-clerical Church which is coming upon us all. Our roles, talents, and commitments are taking an ever more relational and ever less juridical turn, and our vocations are being understood very differently from anything we imagined when we entered the clergy or religious life.
Retreat Presenter
James Alison is a Catholic theologian, priest and author who has studied, lived and worked in Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and the United States as well as his native England.
He is the author of several books which examine theological ideas, and which take LGBTQ issues seriously. His books include Faith beyond resentment: fragments catholic and gay, On being liked, and Undergoing God. Most of his more recent writings can be found on www.jamesalison.co.uk.
Having lived with the Dominican Order between 1981 and 1995, James works as an itinerant preacher, lecturer and retreat giver.
He is currently a Fellow of Imitatio (www.imitatio.org), a network designed to study the consequences of philosopher René Girard’s insights into human behavior and culture.
Over the years James has firmly but gently faced down Church authority on matters gay and lived to tell the tale, including receiving a phone call from Pope Francis in which the pontiff affirmed James’ priesthood.
Registration Fee: $535
Registration fee includes overnight accommodations and all meals from Monday dinner to Thursday lunch.
MAIL IN REGISTRATIONS ONLY
Make checks or Money Order payable to “New Ways Ministry” and send with registration form to:
New Ways Ministry
4012 29th Street
Mount Rainier, Maryland 20712
Cancellation Policy: Prior to October 1st, all but $25 is refundable.
Partial scholarships available before October 1st. Send email explaining the need to info@NewWaysMinistry.org
If You Are Making Flight Arrangements
The Milwaukee Airport is about 30 minutes from Siena Retreat Center.
Arrive at airport by 4:00 pm on Monday, November 9th
Depart after 3:00 pm on Thursday, November 12th.
We will try to provide ground transportation, as schedules permit.
Retreat Schedule
Monday, November 9
4:30 pm Arrival and check-in to room
5:30 pm Dinner
7:00 pm Shame, Fear, … And What Jesus Was All About Q&A
8:30 pm Evening Prayer
9:00 pm Social
Tuesday, November 10
8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Morning Prayer
9:30 am Rediscovering the Church Q&A
10:30 am Break
11:00 am Small group discussion
11:30 am Large group discussion
12:00 pm Lunch, followed by Quiet Time
2:30 pm Rediscovering being human as a gay man Q&A
3:30 pm Small group discussion
4:15 pm Large group discussion
5:00 pm Break
5:30 pm Dinner
6:30 pm Evening Prayer
7:00 pm Film and discussion
9:00 pm Social
Wednesday, November 11
8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Morning Prayer
9:30 am Preaching, Ministry, Leadership Among Priestly People Q&A
10:30 am Break
11:00 am Small group discussion
11:30 am Large group discussion
12:00 pm Lunch
1:00 pm Open Space: Options include quiet time, private conferences with retreat leader, mini educational workshops, and self-organized groups.
5:00 pm Break
5:30 pm Dinner
7:00 pm Evening Prayer
7:30 pm Social
Thursday, November 12
8:00 am Breakfast
9:00 am Where Do We Take This Now? Little Steps and Big Hearts Q&A
10:30 am Evaluation
11:00am Eucharist
12:00 pm Lunch
1:00 pm Departure