Retreat Presenter

James Alison is a Catholic theologian, priest and author who has studied, lived and worked in Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and the United States as well as his native England.

He is the author of sev eral books which examine theological ideas, and which take LGBTQ issues seriously. His books include Faith beyond resentment: fragments catholic and gay, On being liked, and Undergoing God. Most of his more recent writings can be found on www.jamesalison.co.uk.

Having lived with the Dominican Order between 1981 and 1995, James works as an itinerant preacher, lecturer and retreat giver.

He is currently a Fellow of Imitatio (www.imitatio.org), a network designed to study the consequences of philosopher René Girard’s insights into human behavior and culture.

Over the years James has firmly but gently faced down Church authority on matters gay and lived to tell the tale, including receiving a phone call from Pope Francis in which the pontiff affirmed James’ priesthood.