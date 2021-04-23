Submissions for You Are a Blessing to Us

You may want to consider these questions as you write your description below.

What are the couple’s strongest characteristics or virtues? For what are they best-known in your faith community?

Is there one particular story that epitomizes their contributions and gifts? It doesn’t have to be a dramatic story. Perhaps it is a small, interpersonal one.

In practical ways, how would you and/or your faith community be different if the couple were not a part of it?

Is there a particular scripture verse or story which they exemplify? A particular saint or saints that they remind you of?

Has the couple had to overcome any obstacles to participate in your community?

What have been some of the responses of others in your community to the couple?

Deadline for submissions is May 21, 2021 by 5:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time