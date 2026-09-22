2025

May 8th, 2025: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago Illinois is elected pope and takes the name Leo XIV. While wary of his past statements, including being against western culture that promotes “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children,” LGBT advocates hope that Leo will continue the legacy of his predecessor, Francis’, desire for a more synodal church. In his opening speech, Leo said that “God loves us without limits or conditions.”

May 18th, 2025: In his homily after officially being inaugurated as pope, Pope Leo declares, “we are called to offer God’s love to everyone, in order to achieve that unity which does not cancel out differences but values the personal history of each person and the social and religious culture of every people.”

June 12, 2025: Pope Leo appoints Fr. Thomas Hennon as Bishop of the Diocese of Baker, Oregon. Hennon has a record of LGBTQ+ ministry. Hennon participated in a 2023 diosecan assembly on LGBTQ+ ministry. Hennon also has worked with the controversial apostolate Courage. Hennon helped compose the “Guidelines for Pastoral Accompaniment of Sexual and Gender Minorities,” which New Ways Ministry praised at the time as “strikingly positive” and “synodality in action,” and many others saw as the most helpful recent set of such guidelines.

August 2, 2025: Pope Leo designates St. John Henry Newman a “Doctor of the Church,” meaning his work has been

deemed important for Catholic doctrine. Newman’s sexuality has been debated, potentially making him the first gay doctor of the church.

September 1st, 2025: Pope Leo meets privately with American priest Fr. James Martin, an LGBTQ+ advocate, who after the meeting said, “I heard the same message from Pope Leo that I heard from Pope Francis about welcoming LGBTQ people.”

September 5th, 2025: A pilgrimage of LGBTQ+ Catholics from around the world takes part in the Jubilee Year celebration, including walking through the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica. While Pope Leo did not make any public comment on the event, Bishop Francesco Savino, the Vice President of the Italian Bishops conference and the presider at a morning Mass for the pilgrims tells the congregation that he had recently met with Pope Leo who told him, “Go and celebrate with those brothers and sisters.”

September 19th, 2025: In excerpts from his interview for his biography, Leo XIV: Citizen of the World, Missionary of XXI Century, Pope Leo doesn’t anticipate the Church’s teaching on the LGBTQ+ community changing. He states,

“Everyone’s invited in, but I don’t invite a person in because they are or are not of any specific identity. I invite a person in because they are a son or daughter of God. You’re all welcome, and let’s get to know one another and respect one another. At some point, when specific questions will come up… People want the church doctrine to change, want attitudes to change. I think we have to change attitudes before we even think about changing what the Church says about any given question. I find it highly unlikely, certainly in the near future, that the church’s doctrine in terms of what the church teaches about sexuality, what the Church teaches about marriage, [will change].”

Later in the interview, Leo also adds, “I do understand that this is a very hot-button topic and that some people will make demands to say, “we want the recognition of gay marriage,” for example, or “we want recognition of people who are trans,” to say this is officially recognized and approved by the church. The individuals will be accepted and received. Any priest who has ever heard confessions will have heard confessions from all kinds of people with all kinds of issues, all kinds of states of life and choices that are made. I think that the Church’s teaching will continue as it is, and that’s what I have to say about that for right now. I think it’s very important.”

Leo also disapproves of the blessing of same-sex couples in Northern Europe, declaring,

“In Northern Europe they are already publishing rituals of blessing ‘people who love one another’, is the way they express it, which goes specifically against the document that Pope Francis approved, Fiducia Supplicans, which basically says, of course we can bless all people, but it doesn’t look for a way of ritualizing some kind of blessing because that’s not what the Church teaches.”

October 11th, 2025: Pope Leo expands on his message of welcoming everyone into the church, An article in Vatican News entitled: “Pope invites Rome Diocese to promote pastoral ministry that welcomes all” quotes Leo as saying, “It is urgent to establish a pastoral ministry that is supportive, empathetic, discreet, non-judgmental, and able to welcome everyone. . . .We must not be content with repeating the same things as always, but offer a new apprenticeship in the faith, one that introduces people to Christian life, accompanies the stages of life, and weaves meaningful human relationships.”

December 16th, 2025: Pope Leo continues Pope Francis’ tradition of inviting transgender participants to the Vatican’s annual meal for the poor. He does not, however, invite the transgender participants to eat at his table, which is a break from his predecessor.

December 18th, 2025: Pope Leo meets with two married gay men, Alex Capecelatro and Brian Stevens, who were part of a delegation led by Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, California. Both men said that they felt like the pope was welcoming to them.

2026

February 27th, 2026: Pope Leo meets with members of Courage, the queer ministry group. Courage called the meeting “a momentous occasion.”

February 28th, 2026: It was reported that Pope Leo removed the Master of Ceremonies for last year’s Christmas blessing, Monsignor Marco Agostini, from his liturgical post after he used a homophobic slur.

April 24th, 2026: In an interview on a plane ride home from his apostolic visit to Africa, Pope Leo says,

“First of all, I think it’s very important to understand that the unity or division of the Church should not revolve around sexual matters. We tend to think that when the Church is talking about morality, that the only issue of morality is sexual. And in reality, I believe there are much greater, more important issues, such as justice, equality, freedom of men and women, freedom of religion, that would all take priority before that particular issue.”

When asked about German bishops blessing same-gender couples, Leo notes that,

“The Holy See has made it clear that we do not agree with the formalized blessing of couples, in this case, homosexual couples. Leo also adds, “I think that the topic can cause more disunity than unity, and that we should look for ways to build our unity upon Jesus Christ and what Jesus Christ teaches.”