Mark 15: 1-39

As soon as it was daybreak the chief priests with the elders and the scribes, that is, the whole Sanhedrin held a council. They bound Jesus, led him away, and handed him over to Pilate. Pilate questioned him, “Are you the King of the Jews?” Jesus responded, “You say so.” The chief priests accused Jesus of many things. Again Pilate questioned Jesus, “Have you no answer? See how many things they accuse you of.” But to Pilate’s astonishment, Jesus made no further response.

Now on the occasion of the feast Pilate used to release to them one prisoner whom they requested. A man called Barabbas was then in prison along with the rioters who had committed murder in an uprising. When the crowd came to ask that Pilate honor the custom, Pilate rejoined, “Do you want me to release to you the King of the Jews?” Pilate knew that it was out of envy that the chief priests had handed Jesus over. But the chief priests stirred up the crowd to have Pilate release Barabbas instead. Pilate again asked them, “What am I to do with the one you call the King of the Jews?” The people shouted back, “Crucify him.” Pilate said to them, “Why? What evil has he done?” They only shouted the louder, “Crucify him.” So Pilate, wishing to satisfy the crowd, released Barabbas to them and, after he had Jesus scourged, handed him over to be crucified.

The soldiers led Jesus away inside the palace, that is, the praetorium, and assembled the whole cohort. They clothed Jesus in royal purple and, weaving a crown of thorns, placed it on him. They began to salute him with, “Hail, King of the Jews!” and kept striking Jesus on the head with a reed and spitting upon him. They knelt before him pretending to pay homage. And when they had finished mocking Jesus, they stripped him of the purple cloak, dressed him in his own clothes, and led him out to be crucified.

They pressed into service a passer-by, Simon of Cyrene, who was coming in from the country, the father of Alexander and Rufus, to carry Jesus’ cross. They brought Jesus to the site of Golgotha, which is translated Place of the Skull. They gave him wine drugged with myrrh, but Jesus did not take it. Then they crucified him and divided his garments by rolling dice for them to see what each should take. It was nine o’clock in the morning when they crucified him. The inscription of the charge against Jesus read, “The King of the Jews.” With Jesus they crucified two robbers, one on his right and one on his left.

Those passing by reviled Jesus, shaking their heads and saying, “Aha! You who would destroy the temple and rebuild it in three days, save yourself by coming down from that cross.” Likewise the chief priests, with the scribes, mocked him among themselves and said, “He saved others; he cannot save himself. Let the ‘Messiah, the King of Israel,’ come down now from the cross that we may see and believe in him!” Those who were crucified with him also kept abusing him.

At noon darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon. At three, Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani?” which means, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Some of the bystanders who heard it said, “Look, he is calling Elijah.” One of them ran, soaked a sponge with wine, put it on a reed and gave it to Jesus to drink saying, “Let’s see if Elijah comes to take him down.”

Then Jesus uttered a loud cry and breathed his last. At that moment, the veil of the sanctuary was torn in two from top to bottom. When the centurion who stood guard over Jesus saw how he died, declared, “Truly this was God’s Own!”