Out to the Desert

The dry, hot, arid, and seemingly devoid of life environment of the desert or wilderness features prominently in Scripture. It was in the desert that the Angel of God appeared to Moses in a burning bush and inflamed his call to mission. Many of the Hebrew Prophets were drawn into these barren lands to hear the Word of God. Jesus, immediately after his baptism, was driven into the wilderness to prepare for his ministry.

This wasteland, paradoxically, becomes the locus of divine intervention and presence. In these dust bowls Hagar and Ishmael experience deliverance from death (Genesis 21), Elijah hears the still, small voice of God (1 Kings 19), and the Israelites march on to the Promised Land led by pillars of cloud and fire (Exodus 13:21-22).

The moral of the desert soon becomes apparent: God does not abandon people to their despair in these badlands. Rather in this nothingness, people and landscapes are transformed. Burning sands become pools of bubbling springs (Isaiah 35:7) and the human person–-refined like silver–-emerges into a place of abundance (Psalm 66:10-12).