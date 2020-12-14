Vowed Religious Order Form for “Love Tenderly”
This form is for use by canonical vowed women religious only.
This does not include associates, co-members, or former vowed members.
For non-religious who wish to order Love Tenderly, click here.
This form is for use by canonical vowed women religious only.
This does not include associates, co-members, or former vowed members.
For non-religious who wish to order Love Tenderly, click here.
New Ways Ministry – 4012 29th Street – Mount Rainier, Maryland 20712 – Telephone: (301) 277-5674 – Email: info@newwaysministry.org
Contributions to New Ways Ministry are tax-deductible under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.