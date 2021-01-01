General Order Form for “Love Tenderly”
$19.95 a copy plus $5.00 shipping and handling, if mailed to the U.S. Allow 5-7 days for shipping. For international orders or for more than 3 copies, please use Amazon.
$19.95 a copy plus $5.00 shipping and handling, if mailed to the U.S. Allow 5-7 days for shipping. For international orders or for more than 3 copies, please use Amazon.
New Ways Ministry – 4012 29th Street – Mount Rainier, Maryland 20712 – Telephone: (301) 277-5674 – Email: [email protected]
Contributions to New Ways Ministry are tax-deductible under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.