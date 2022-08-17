Next Steps
Conversations on LGBTQ+ Parish Ministry
September 20th at 7:00 p.m.
October 16th at 4:00 p.m.
November 19th at 12:00 p.m.
(All times in Eastern U.S. Time)
Looking to start or further develop LGBTQ+ ministry at your parish? Join New Ways Ministry staff for sessions on how to do so. Each 60-minute virtual workshop will include a brief presentation on different topics (to be announced), time for small group discussion, and a period for questions. Sign up for one, two, or all three!
To learn more about Next Steps, including previous written installments of this series, click here.