Next Steps

Conversations on LGBTQ+ Parish Ministry

September 20th at 7:00 p.m.

October 16th at 4:00 p.m. 

November 19th at 12:00 p.m.

(All times in Eastern U.S. Time)

Looking to start or further develop LGBTQ+ ministry at your parish? Join New Ways Ministry staff for sessions on how to do so. Each 60-minute virtual workshop will include a brief presentation on different topics (to be announced), time for small group discussion, and a period for questions. Sign up for one, two, or all three!

To learn more about Next Steps, including previous written installments of this series, click here.

Registration

