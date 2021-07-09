List of Endorsers
(Listed alphabetically by last name. Institutions listed for affiliation purposes only.)
Dr. Simon Mary Aihiokhai | Associate Professor of Systematic Theology, University of Portland
Dr. James Alison | Independent Scholar
Dr. Maria-Pilar Aquino | Professor Emerita of Theology and Religious Studies, University of San Diego
Dr. Thomas Bolin | Professor of Theology and Religious Studies, St. Norbert College
Dr. Kenneth Butigan | Senior Professional Lecturer, DePaul University
Dr. Lisa Sowle Cahill | Professor of Theology, Boston College
Professor Denise Carmody | Professor Emerita of Religious Studies, Santa Clara University
Professor Colleen Carpenter | Professor of Theology and Women’s Studies, Saint Catherine University
Dr. William Cavanaugh | Professor, DePaul University
James Claffey | UN NGO, Congregation of the Mission
Dr. Charles Curran | Scurlock University Professor of Human Values, Southern Methodist University
Dr. Shawnee Daniels-Sykes | Professor
Dr. Maria Teresa Davila | Visiting Associate Professor of Practice, Religious and Theological Studies, Merrimack College
Professor Stacy Davis | Professor and Chair of Religious Studies and Theology, Saint Mary’s College
Dr. Neomi De Anda | Associate Professor, University of Dayton
Dr. Teresa Delgado | Professor and Chair, Religious Studies Department, Iona College
Marie Dennis | Senior Advisor to the Secretary General, Pax Christi International
Sr. Kathleen Desautels, SP | Member, Sisters of Providence
Professor Mary Doak | Professor, University of San Diego
Sr. Ginger Downey | Congregational Leader
Dr. Brian Doyle | Professor
Dr. John Edwards | Director, Villanova University
Dr. Orlando Espin | Professor Emeritus, University of San Diego
Sr. Margaret Farley, RSM | Professor Emerita of Christian Ethics, Yale Divinity School
Rev. Paolo Fedrigoni | Congregational Leader, Consolata Missionaries
Dr. Brian Flanagan | Associate Professor, Marymount University
Dr. Nichole Flores | Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, University of Virginia
Dr. Craig Ford, Jr. | Assistant Professor of Theology and Religious Studies, St. Norbert College
Dr. Lisa Fullam | Professor of Moral Theology, Jesuit School of Theology at Santa Clara University
Dr. Richard Gaillardetz | Joseph Professor of Catholic Systematic Theology, Boston College
John Gehring | Catholic Program Director, Faith in Public Life
Michelle Gilgannon | Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, Cardinal Stritch University
Rev. Luigi Gioia | Research Associate, Cambridge University
Rev. Anthony Gittins, CSSp | Professor Emeritus, Catholic Theological Union
Alex Gruber | Adjunct Lecturer, St. Norbert College
Dr. Leo Guardado | Assistant Professor, Fordham University
Bishop Thomas J. Gumbleton
Rev. Kyle Haden, OFM | Associate Professor, St. Bonaventure University
Roger Haight | Professor
Dr. Jennifer Haselberger
Dr. Kristin Heyer | Professor, Theological Ethics, Boston College
Dr. Jeannine Hill Fletcher | Professor of Theology, Fordham University
Rev. David Hollenbach, SJ | Pedro Arrupe Distinguished Research Professor, Georgetown University
Dr. Mary Kate Holman | Assistant Professor, Benedictine University
James Holzhauer-Chuckas, ObSB | Senior Director, United Catholic Youth Ministries
Dr. J. Patrick Hornbeck, II | Professor of Theology, Fordham University
Dr. Peter Huff | Professor, Benedictine University
Dr. John Inglis | Professor, University of Dayton
Dr. Mary Jo Iozzio | Professor, Boston College School of Theology and Ministry
Dr. Jans Jans | Retired Associate Professor of Ethics, Tilburg University
Dr. Michael Jaycox | Associate Professor, Theology and Religious Studies, Seattle University
Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, CSJ | Distinguished Professor Emerita, Fordham University
Dr. Joseph Fahey | Chair, Catholic Scholars for Worker Justice
Rev. Christopher Kellerman, SJ | Interim Director, Jesuit Social Research Institute
Dr. Thomas Kelly | Professor of Systematic Theology
Dr. Jacob Kohlhaas | Associate Professor
Dr. Travis LaCouter | Visiting Assistant Professor, College of the Holy Cross
Dr. Thomas Landy | Director, McFarland Center, College of the Holy Cross
Dr. Michael G. Lawler | Endowed Graff Chair in Catholic Theology Emeritus
Rev. Daniel LeBlanc | Representative to the United Natons, Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate
Dr. Michael Lee | Professor of Theology, Fordham University
Professor Bruce Lescher | Senior Lecturer Emeritus, Santa Clara University
Rev. Bryan Massingale | James and Nancy Buckman Professor of Theological and Social Ethics, Fordham University
Professor Robert Masson | Professor Emeritus, Marquette University
Dr. Mary McAleese | Professor, University of Glasgow
Dr. Megan McCabe | Assistant Professor, Gonzaga University
Bill McDonough | Professor of Theology, St. Catherine University
Dr. Christopher McMahon | Professor of Theology, Saint Vincent College
Dr. Marcus Mescher | Associate Professor of Christian Ethics, Xavier University
Dr. Steven Millies | Professor of Public Theology, Catholic Theological Union
Dr. Xavier Montecel | Adjunct Faculty, Boston College
Professor Bruce Morrill | Edward A. Malloy Chair in Roman Catholic Studies, Vanderbilt University
Professor Diane Batts Morrow | University of Georgia
Dr. Jon Nilson | Professor Emeritus, Loyola University Chicago
Kaya Oakes | Author
Dr. Susie Paulik Babka | Associate Professor, University of San Diego
Rev. Paul J. Portland, SDS | Pastor, Society of the Divine Savior
Professor Andrew Radde-Gallwitz | Associate Professor, University of Notre Dame
Dr. Mary M. Doyle Roche | Associate Professor, College of the Holy Cross
Sr. Cecile Roeger, OP | Promoter of Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation, Dominican Sisters of Houston
Professer Ron Hansen | Endowed Chair, Santa Clara University
Professor Virginia Ryan | Lecturer, College of the Holy Cross
Dr. Todd Salzman | Amelia and Emil Graff Chair of Theology, Creighton University
Professor Nathan Schneider | Assistant Professor, Media Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
Dr. Mary L. Schneider | Professor, Cardinal Stritch University
Professor Sandra Schneiders | Professor Emeritus
Rev. Peter Schuessler, SDS | Vicar Provinicial and Director of Formation, Society of the Divine Savior
Br. Sean McLaughlin | Member, Salvatorian Fathers and Brothers
Dr. Joseph Selling | Professor Emeritus, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
Dr. John Sivalon | Author
Dr. Paulette Skiba, BVM | Professor, Clarke University
Sr. Kathy Slesar | Pstoral Minister, Racine Dominicans
Dr. Keith Soko | Professor, St. Ambrose University
Mary Steckart | Pastoral Minister, St. Norbert College Parish
Dr. Jason Steidl | Visiting Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, St. Joseph’s College
Dr. David Stosur | Professor of Religious Studies, Cardinal Stritch University
Dr. Edward Sunshine | Professor Emeritus of Theology, Barry University
Dr. Axel Takacs | Assistant Professor, Seton Hall University
Dr. Karen Teel | Professor
Dr. Tracy Tiemeier | Associate Professor, Loyola Marymount University
Dr. Terrence Tilley | Professor Emeritus of Theology, Fordham University
Dr. Cristina Traina | Avery Cardinal Dulles, SJ, Chair of Catholic Theology, Fordham University
Sr. Mary Turgi, CSC | Chair, Sisters of the Holy Cross Justice Committee
Gary Umhoefer
Professor Edward Vacek | Duffy Professor of Christian Ethics
Dr. Elisabeth Vasko | Associate Professor, Duquesne University
Rev. Jeffrey Wocken, SDS | Member, Society of the Divine Savior