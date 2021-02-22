The most recognized passage of the Bible that references a rainbow is Chapter 9 of the book of Genesis, which concludes the great flood of 40 days and 40 nights. From verse 8 onwards, the author writes of a covenant that is being established between God, on one hand, and Noah, his descendants, and all living creatures, on the other. The rainbow is the sign of the covenant, and it carries with it a pledge that never again shall floodwaters destroy life on earth. In a way, the rainbow is a lifeline between God and humanity.

More recently, another covenant was proclaimed. On January 25, 2021 eight members of the U.S. Catholic hierarchy, including an archbishop and a cardinal, signed a statement released by the Tyler Clementi Foundation affirming the God-given dignity of LGBTQ people. In this statement, eight bishops condemned any form of violence, bullying or harassment directed towards LGBTQ youth, and made the remarkable statement to these young people that “God is on your side.”

In contrast to negative ecclesiastical messages about the LGBTQ community, this new covenant floated a lifeline to LGBTQ youth everywhere and offered yet another rejuvenating exegesis to the closing words of the Gospel: “This is the time of fulfillment. The reign of God is at hand! Change your hearts and minds, and believe in the Good News!” (Mark 1:15)