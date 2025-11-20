Scriptural resources for LGBTQ+ Catholics and those who serve them

New Ways Ministry offers two main scriptural resources for LGBTQ+ Catholics, their pastors, and all who love them:

THE WORD GOES OUT

We’ve been publishing weekly lectionary reflections on our blog Bondings 2.o since 2011. Years of spiritual writing are now available in one place on our LGBTQ+ Scriptural Reflections page.

JOURNEYS

We also provide the ongoing JOURNEYS series of scriptural discussion guides. Each entry comes with supplements designed to guide conversations around the readings’ themes. Visit the JOURNEYS page to explore video reflections, conversation prompt, prayers, and more.