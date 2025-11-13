The New Ways Ministry Lectionary

Years of LGBTQ+ Spiritual Writing

All in One Place

“We claim our voice and presence to both embrace and open our doors to welcome those who have been marginalized.”

– From “St. Francis and St. John Lateran: How to Rebuild the Church

New Ways Ministry has published weekly lectionary reflections on our blog Bondings 2.0 since its origin in 2011. Below is a curated archive of these reflections offered as a resource for pastoral ministers and others who want to develop the spiritualities of LGBTQ+ people in their communities.

In addition to reflections on the Sunday readings organized by liturgical cycle/year, you will find reflections on feast days, seasons and secular observances.

For resources to facilitate group conversations on the scriptures, visit our JOURNEYS series page to find discussion guides, video reflections, prayers and more. 

To receive all future reflections straight to your inbox subscribe to Bondings 2.0

Advent

First Sunday of Advent

The Wolf and the Lamb: Coming Out and the Promises of Advent

Are You Ready to Rejoice?

Second Sunday of Advent

Might This Be Joy: LGBTQ People’s Witness to Audacious Love

Choosing Between Mercy and Judgment

Third Sunday of Advent

A Voice in the Desert Crying Out: Reflections for Advent

Patiently Waiting for the Desert to Bloom With Abundant Flowers

Fourth Sunday of Advent

A Woman of Courage Brings Emmanuel, “God With Us”

Jesus Calls Us Just As We Are–Wrinkles, Warts, and All

Christmas Season 

Christmas Day (December 25)

Holy Family

New Year’s Day (January 1, World Day of Prayer for Peace, Feast of Mary, the Mother of God) – Inspirational Quotations

Epiphany

Baptism of the Lord

Martin Luther King, Jr. Reflections (January 15)

Presentation of Jesus/Purification of Mary (February 2)

Ordinary Time

Second Week in Ordinary Time

Being LGBTQ+ and Glorious in God’s Sight

Third Week in Ordinary Time

Strangers No Longer: Welcoming LGBTQ+ Migrants at the U.S.-Mexico Border

Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

“The Beatitudes Have Become a Balm for My Queer Soul”

Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Changing the Church by Becoming Salt and Light

Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

We Are Called to Joyfully—And Inclusively—Perfect the Law

Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Fired Gay Church Worker Writes on Turning the Other Cheek in a Synodal Church

Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Ordinary Time is continued after Lent and the Easter Season. 

Lent

Ash Wednesday

First Sunday of Lent

How Adam and Eve’s Fig Leaves Cover Up the Fall’s Real Meaning

Allowing Lent to Disrupt Our Lives and Renew the World

Entering Our Own Deserts of Temptation

Second Sunday of Lent

Jesus’ Transfiguration: What a Queer Story!

Transfiguration = Coming Out

Transfigured From a Life of Loneliness and Disconnection

Awkward Walks: The Transfiguration, Coming Out, and Pope Francis

Third Sunday of Lent

At the Well, Alex Meets Grace and Finds Love

Thirsty for Living Water

Coming Out to Proclaim the Gospel of Jesus

Thirsting for Living Water to Recognize Christ in Others

Fourth Sunday of Lent

Sent Forth with New Eyes

Having Our Eyes Opened to Encounter Jesus

Spoiler Alert: God Isn’t a Rubik’s Cube!

We Are God’s Unlikely Choice

Fifth Sunday of Lent

The Bystanders

Coming Out of the Tomb of Fear, Shame, and Loneliness

We Are Not in the Tomb, But in the Womb

Bringing Life Out of What Seems Lifeless

Palm Sunday

Easter

Easter Sunday

Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday)

Real Life, In Person, Up Close, In the Flesh

Why Some Followers of Jesus Did Not Lockdown After Easter

Third Sunday of Easter

Encountering Hope in the Story of Emmaus

Devastation and Sacrament on the Road to Emmaus

Fourth Sunday of Easter

Hearing the Voice of Jesus in a Church that Excludes

Amid the Pandemic and Always: Acknowledge, Repent, and Recognize

Fifth Sunday of Easter

Knowing the Divine in the Trinity and Queer Time

In Times of Uncertainty, We Turn to Jesus: The Way, The Truth, The Life

Mothers’ Day (2nd Sunday of May)

Sixth Sunday of Easter

A Great Flowering Tree in the Center of a Hoop

Out and About Among Samaritans

Seventh Sunday of Easter

Whither Our Easter Joy?

Ascension

Pentecost

Ordinary Time

(continued from before Lent and Easter Season)

Holy Trinity Sunday

When Our Plans for Christian Living Meet Life’s Messy Reality

Queer, Catholic, and White: My Own Trinitarian Identity

Corpus Christi Sunday

We Are Jesus’ Hands, Feet, and Beating Heart for LGBTQ+ Inclusion

Harriet Tubman, Pride, and Black Lives Matter: How Far We’ve Come, How Far We Have to Go (Pride theme)

Pride Month (June)

Saints Peter and Paul (June 29)

Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Are Queer Catholics Reading the Same Scripture as Some Church Leaders?

An Easy Yoke

Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

We Must Sow LGBTQ+ Seeds in the Synod, Even When Most Fail

The Groaning In My Soul

Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Prayers of Lament and Hope for LGBTQ+ People

A Plant Filled With Color, Not a Field Filled With Weeds

Feast Day of St. Mary Magdalene (July 22)

Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Treasures Hidden in LGBTQ+ Lives

When Life Feels Like You’re Spinning Around and Around

Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Come to the Water, Receive Without Cost, Break Bread

Transfiguration

Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Sweat the Small Stuff

Learning to Walk on Water

Assumption (August 15)

Twentieh Sunday in Ordinary Time

A House of Prayer for ALL Peoples

Twenty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time

A “Key to the Kingdom” for Queer Liberation

When Darkness Engulfs and Suffocates the Light of Life

Twenty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

Suffering for the Truth, Flourishing in the Truth

The Two Sides of Being Prophetic

Twenty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Vastness of God’s Love is Deliciously Refreshing

Do We REALLY Believe That God Loves Us?

Triumph of the Cross (September 14) 

Twenty-Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Benefit of the Doubt

Harm, Needs, and Responsibility: Why Restorative Justice is Good News for LGBTQ Catholics

Twenty-Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

You Have Made Them Equal to Us

The Grace of God is Scandalous to the Catholic Church

Twenty-Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Are Not Your Ways Unfair?

How I Got to Know Tax Collectors and Prostitutes

Feast of St. Francis (October 4)

Twenty-Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time

Twenty-Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time

My Gay, Catholic Wedding (And Other Times I Recognize Myself in the Bible)

Twenty-Ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Be Cautious in Trusting Secular ‘Kings”

Religious Liberty Comes From God, Not the Government

Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Remedy for High Anxiety: A Vaccine of Hope

All Saints’ Day (November 1)

All Souls’ Day (November 2)

Dedication of St. John Lateran (November 9)

Thirty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time

Creating a Church Where the Marginalized Are Centered

Thirty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

On Synodality and Awakening

As the Church Debates, Wisdom Makes Her Rounds

Thirty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Finding New Ways Beyond Shame and Honor

The God of Nightmares Pushing Us Beyond

Christ the King Sunday

The Anti-Fascist Feast of Christ the King

The Good News of Christ the King: Why Gay Catholics Should Celebrate Today’s Solemnity

Thanksgiving (4th Thursday in November)

Advent

First Sunday of Advent

“Ready or Not, Here I Come!”

Lessons from the Fig Tree

Beacons of Patience and Hope: A Queer Advent Journey with the Holy Family

Without An Experience of Extravagant Love, We Have No Hope to Become Better

Second Sunday of Advent

John the Baptist’s Inherently Queer Mission

The Man Who Pointed to Christ

On Being a Hero: Reflections for Advent

John the Baptist As a Woman in a Red Dress

Third Sunday of Advent

Rejoice: It’s Realistic, Radical, and Revolutionary

Oaks of Righteousness

A Voice in the Desert Crying Out: Reflections for Advent

John the Baptist’s Humble Example for LGBT Folks

Fourth Sunday of Advent

Open to God’s Surprising Incarnations

The Woman Who Said Yes to God

“Graciously in the Presence of Our Neighbor”: Reflections for Advent

“Nothing Will Be Impossible for God”

Christmas Season 

Christmas Day (December 25)

Holy Family

New Year’s Day (January 1, World Day of Prayer for Peace, Feast of Mary, the Mother of God) – Inspirational Quotations

Epiphany

Baptism of the Lord

Martin Luther King, Jr. Reflections (January 15)

Presentation of Jesus/Purification of Mary (February 2)

Ordinary Time

Second Week in Ordinary Time

“Living This Diversity Should Us Rejoice!”

Third Week in Ordinary Time

Get Someone Else to Do It. Not Me.”

You Don’t Qualify to Follow Christ? Good!

Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Disrupting the “In Group”

How Will You Respond “If Today You Hear God’s Voice”?

Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

“God Doesn’t Want You to Be Miserable.”

Driving Out Our Own Demons

Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Living on the Margins—Just Like Jesus

On Valentine’s Day, A Few Words About Leprosy

Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Ordinary Time is continued after Lent and the Easter Season. 

Lent

Ash Wednesday

First Sunday of Lent

What Are Your Covenants (Under God’s Rainbow) This Lent?

In the Desert, With Wild Beasts and Angels

Rainbows, Deserts, Wild Beasts, and Angels

Second Sunday of Lent

Nex Benedict and All Trans*figured Children of God, Pray for Us!

Tests and Tents: Finding Grace in Life’s Challenges

On Being Able to Say ‘Here I Am!’

Third Sunday of Lent

A Long Life in the Land: For Nex Benedict

Turning Over Tables With Jesus

Cleansing the Temple–and Our Bodies and Minds–of Idols

Fourth Sunday of Lent

The Priest Who Made Every Sunday A Pink Sunday

Read Today’s Gospel–And This Blog Post–All the Way to the End

God So Loved the World. What Are We Supposed to Do About It?

Fifth Sunday of Lent

You Feel It in Your Bowels

Brunch Epiphanies

Following Jesus by Bringing Beauty Into the World

Palm Sunday

Easter

Easter Sunday

Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday)

What If Queer Chosen Families Are Cornerstones for God’s Kin-dom?

Leading the Church Beyond Toleration to the Celebration of LGBTQ Holiness

Third Sunday of Easter

The Resurrection’s Lessons for Doing Intersectional LGBTQ+ Ministry

The Messy Business of the Resurrection

Fourth Sunday of Easter

In Peter’s Declaration, We Learn the True Definition of Allyship

Gatekeepers Should Consider If They Are Fighting Against God

Fifth Sunday of Easter

An Itch Impossible to Ignore

Of Mangoes, Vines, and Jesus

Mothers’ Day (2nd Sunday of May)

Sixth Sunday of Easter

In This Is Love: Dispatches from a Popular University for Gaza

Seventh Sunday of Easter

Ascension

Pentecost

Ordinary Time

(continued from before Lent and Easter Season)

Holy Trinity Sunday

Should Not a Triune God Use “They/Them” Pronouns?

The Mystery of the Holy Trinity Explained. . . NOT!

Corpus Christi Sunday

With Fearless Love, We Are the Body of Christ: A Gay Priest Reflects

The Bodies of Christ (Not a Typo)

Pride Month (June)

Saints Peter and Paul (June 29)

Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Finding LGBTQ+ Gifts at “The Edge of the Inside”

The Strength of God’s Grace Is Sufficient!

Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

On Nonbinary Day: ‘Be Who You Are and Be That Well”

For LGBTQ Catholics, Being Vulnerable Is Not a Weakness, But a Testament of God’s Love

Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Time to Be Prophetic and Give Repose is Now

Feast Day of St. Mary Magdalene (July 22)

Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Generous Child’s Lunchbox of Five Little Breads and Two Dried Fishes

Gather the Fragments. Let Nothing Be Wasted.

Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Manna from Heaven: The Spiritual Upside to Complaining

Seeking Not Only Bread, But Roses for LGBTQ Catholics

Transfiguration

Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Manna in the Ruins

Fed for the Journey

Assumption (August 15)

Twentieh Sunday in Ordinary Time

Living Into the Mystery of the Eucharist

Twenty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time

Who Is the God I Believe In?

Twenty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

Embracing Abrahamic Faith

Twenty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Why A Cure Isn’t All I Desire

“Be Opened!”

Triumph of the Cross (September 14) 

Twenty-Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

In Suffering, We Belong to Each Other. In Solidarity, Peace Will Prevail

Not Today, Satan: What Crosses Do Queer People Carry?

Twenty-Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Whoever Receives One Such as This in My Name, Receives Me

Embracing The Real Meaning Of What It Means To Be Last

Twenty-Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Infinite Abundance of God’s Spirit

Now Is the Time: LGBTQ Catholics in the Synodal Journey

Feast of St. Francis (October 4)

Twenty-Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time

Is It Best for the Synod to Say Nothing At All?

All Our Relations Are Sacred

Twenty-Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time

God’s Blessings Fall Into Open Hands

On Clinging to Anti-Queer Riches and the Reign of God

Twenty-Ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Path to Glory Looks Like Synodality

Staying Power

Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The God Who Named You ‘Mother’

All Saints’ Day (November 1)

All Souls’ Day (November 2)

Dedication of St. John Lateran (November 9)

Thirty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time

Archbishop Wester: Listening to LGBTQ+ People Puts Love into Practice

Expanding Our Images of God By Encountering the Other

Thirty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

In the Parable of the Prodigal Son, Which Role Do I Play as an LGBTQ+ Person?

Queer Community and the Widow’s Act of Faith

Thirty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

A Time Unsurpassed in Distress

Hope After the Doom of the Last Days

Christ the King Sunday

The Journey to Inclusion Is a Journey to the Dream God Has for Us

Christ the King: The Official Sacred Holiday of LGBTQ Catholics?

Thanksgiving (4th Thursday in November)

Advent

First Sunday of Advent

Searching for Advent Hope in a World of Darkened Sun

As We Enter Advent, Recalling How We Are Knit in the Womb

Stand Erect and Raise Your Hands Because Your Redemption Is at Hand’

Standing Erect in the Face of Catastrophes-Cosmic and Otherwise

Second Sunday of Advent

Awaiting a Faith Community That Welcomes

Raising Our Voices in the Wilderness

The Return of the Exiles

Why Does God Call John the Baptist and Other Nobodies?

Third Sunday of Advent

Rejoice! But How in Uncertain Times?

And We? What Should We Do?

From Despair to Hope, From Fear to Joy

What Would John the Baptist Say to Church Leaders Today?

Fourth Sunday of Advent

Like Mary, We Too Carry Something Precious Within Us

The Courage to Choose

Mary, Elizabeth, and the LGBT Family

God Has Prepared Unimaginable Surprises for Us!

Christmas Season 

Christmas Day (December 25)

Holy Family

New Year’s Day (January 1, World Day of Prayer for Peace, Feast of Mary, the Mother of God) – Inspirational Quotations

Epiphany

Baptism of the Lord

Martin Luther King, Jr. Reflections (January 15)

Presentation of Jesus/Purification of Mary (February 2)

Ordinary Time

Second Week in Ordinary Time

Has Our Church ‘Run Out of Wine’ for Loving Those Who Are Different?

This MLK Weekend, I Still Have Dreams

Third Week in Ordinary Time

“God Has Sent Me to Proclaim Liberty to Captives”

Find Joy, Bring Glad Tidings, Unleash Love Into the World

Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Love: The Difference Between Knowing and Knowing About

Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

How God Helps Us Say “I Am What I Am”

“You, In Pain, Are No Closer to God”

Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Can We Find a Silver Lining in the Last Weeks’ Terrible News?

“His Name Is Michael”

Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

How to Love a Particular Kind of Enemy

Learning to Love Those Who Harm Us

How to Get the Catholic Church to Fully Accept LGBTQ People

Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

How to Become a Tree Bearing Good Fruit In Challenging Times

Ordinary Time is continued after Lent and the Easter Season. 

Lent

Ash Wednesday

First Sunday of Lent

God Is Here, And So Are We

Faith in Queer Futures

When Temptation Is A Lot More Challenging Than Avoiding a Treat

Second Sunday of Lent

Transformed in the Wilderness, Trusting in God’s Promises

The Transfiguration: God’s Invitation to Being Your Whole LGBTQ Self

Waking Ourselves and Waking Our Church to God’s Transfigured Radiance

Third Sunday of Lent

“On Self-Righteousness and Figs”

Burning Bushes, Barren Fig Trees, and Us

Fourth Sunday of Lent

On Being the Prodigal Son Again. And Again. And Again. And Again. And. . .

Beyond Being the Prodigal Child, We are Parent and Sibling, Too

In the Parable of the Prodigal Son, Which Role Do I Play as an LGBTQ+ Person?

Fifth Sunday of Lent

Standing in the Space of Reckless Love

Jesus’ Invitation to Disarm Is a Call for LGBTQ Catholics and Church Leaders, Too

Our Eagerness to Be the One to Cast the First Stone

Palm Sunday

Easter

Easter Sunday

Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday)

Apostle Thomas’ Audacious Doubt Is a Gift LGBTQ+ Catholics Share

Third Sunday of Easter

How Do You Repair Relationships That Break When You Come Out?

Still, The Arc in the Church Continues to Bend

Fourth Sunday of Easter

“For the LAMB will shepherd them”–And Our New Pope Will, Too

For LGBTQ People, What Does It Mean to “Pray for Vocations” with Pope Francis? (World Day of Prayer for Vocations)

Fifth Sunday of Easter

Coming Out and Seeing a New Heaven and a New Earth

The “Glory Days” Are Our Daily Lives Now

Mothers’ Day (2nd Sunday of May)

Sixth Sunday of Easter

Choosing Relationship Over Position: Then and Now

“The Holy Spirit Will Teach You Everything”

Seventh Sunday of Easter

Come and Drink the Water of Life

Ascension

Pentecost

Ordinary Time

(continued from before Lent and Easter Season)

Holy Trinity Sunday

Trinity Sunday: “God Is the Dance Itself”

What Does the Trinity Have to Do With Pride? (Pride theme)

Corpus Christi Sunday

When Our Hope Is As Small as Five Loaves and Two Fish

How Can I Stay? Finding Manna in the Desert of Exclusion

Pride Month (June)

Saints Peter and Paul (June 29)

Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Two by Two: Why Disciples Work Better Together

The Church Is LGBTQ Catholics’ Rightful Home—And We’re Here to Stay

Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Love. Encounter. Inclusion. Belonging.

Facing Anti-LGBTQ Oppression, The Choice to Be a Good Samaritan for Others

Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Hospitality, Welcome, and the Lesbians of the AIDS Crisis

“Welcome. Sit Next to Me.”

Feast Day of St. Mary Magdalene (July 22)

Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

What Sodom Means for Catholics Today

Unopened Packages

Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

What Matters to God and How Do We Become Rich in It?

A Solid Wooden Bowl, Beautifully Carved

Transfiguration

Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Meeting Christ in a Rideshare–and in Gaza

“Gird Your Loins” in an Age of Polarization

Assumption (August 15)

Twentieh Sunday in Ordinary Time

Doom, Gloom, Catastrophe. Oh, Joy!

Are We Kindling a Fire or Burning a Bridge?

Twenty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time

Who Will Be Welcome at God’s Feast?

To Whom Is Jesus Really Saying “Depart from Me”?

Twenty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

Finding the Reign of God in a Gay Bar

Reconciling the Church’s “Colonizing Mentality” Towards LGBTQ+ People

Twenty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

What We Lose Will Be Redeemed–Even Our Families

How Are LGBTQ+ Catholics to Understand Jesus’ Call to ‘Carry Your Cross’?

Triumph of the Cross (September 14) 

Twenty-Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Escaping the Cruelty of the Flock: Rethinking the Parable of the Lost Sheep

In the Parable of the Prodigal Son, Which Role Do I Play as an LGBTQ+ Person?

Twenty-Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

You Have Made Them Equal to Us

The Grace of God is Scandalous to the Catholic Church

Twenty-Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Are Not Your Ways Unfair?

How I Got to Know Tax Collectors and Prostitutes

Feast of St. Francis (October 4)

Twenty-Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time

Twenty-Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time

My Gay, Catholic Wedding (And Other Times I Recognize Myself in the Bible)

Twenty-Ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Be Cautious in Trusting Secular ‘Kings”

Religious Liberty Comes From God, Not the Government

Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Remedy for High Anxiety: A Vaccine of Hope

All Saints’ Day (November 1)

All Souls’ Day (November 2)

Dedication of St. John Lateran (November 9)

Thirty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time

Creating a Church Where the Marginalized Are Centered

Thirty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

On Synodality and Awakening

As the Church Debates, Wisdom Makes Her Rounds

Thirty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Finding New Ways Beyond Shame and Honor

The God of Nightmares Pushing Us Beyond

Christ the King Sunday

The Anti-Fascist Feast of Christ the King

The Good News of Christ the King: Why Gay Catholics Should Celebrate Today’s Solemnity

Thanksgiving (4th Thursday in November)

Inspirational Quotations

Merry Christmas! Are We Ready to Become Light?

For This Day Paradise Is Unlocked’

Merry and Blessed Christmas to All!

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!

Merry Christmas: A Light Shines in Darkness!

Awaken to the Angels’ Good News at Christmas!

God Sends Light As Bright As the Sun!

Christmas: God’s Limitless Love Enfleshing

Merry Christmas! God Is With Us–ALL of Us!

Tidings of Great Joy for All People

Year A

Finding Sanctuary in Queer Holy Families When the Church Falls Short

On Holy Family Sunday, A Father’s Plea to Church Leaders

What Makes a Family Holy?

Year B

Holy Families: How Far We’ve Come, How Far We Have to Go

The Holy Family: It’s Complicated

What Does a Holy Family Look Like? What Makes a Family Holy? Readers Respond

LGBTQ Children in Catholic Families: A Deacon’s View of Holy Family Sunday

Year C

The Holy Family: A 180 Degrees Flip from Heteronormative Ideals

What Makes the Holy Family–And Our Families–Holy?

A Survival Guide for Tomorrow’s Feast of the Holy Family

Las Posadas, Pride, and the Holy Family

Inspirational Quotations

What Is Still Possible for You to Do

I Am the New Year

Praying to Be Surprised in the New Year

A Blessing for the Dawning New Year!

The Road Ahead

A Prayer and Resolution for the New Year!

As New Year Dawns, Greet It with “Yes”

A Prayer for Us All as the New Year Dawns!

A Prayer at New Year’s

Following Mary’s Example as We Start a New Year of LGBT Equality

Starting Off the New Year with Mary, the Mother of God

Pope Francis’ Peace Message Demands Our Action for LGBT Human Rights

Finding LGBTQ+ Epiphanies in the Heart of a Holy Child

The Epiphany Shows There Are No Exceptions

Celebrating God’s Outrageous Open-Heartedness on Epiphany

Resolve to Create a Trans* Epiphany in 2015

What If We Took Epiphany Seriously?

Epiphany: Remaining True to the Light That Has Fallen Into Our Hearts

‘This Is My Beloved’: A Deacon Preaches on the Meaning of Unconditional Love

Jesus’ Baptism Reveals a Rainbow Christ

Jesus’ Baptism Is His ‘Coming Out’ Moment. It Can Be Ours, Too.

Fear Not: Finding Courage to Share in the Synod

Presentation of Jesus, Purification of Mary, and. . . .Coming Out

Come Back to Me

From Ashes, We Will Rise

What Are You Giving Up?

You Can’t Take It With You: An Ash Wednesday Reflection

On Ash Wednesday, A Call to Fasting In New Ways

It’s Ash Wednesday: Time to Indulge!

“The Sorrow in My Heart is Deeper than Ever.”

Palm Sunday, Pride Parades, and Pandemics

In the Garden of Gethsemane, Praying for Identity

Are We More Like Judas Than We Care to Admit?

Palm Sunday: The Day I Came Out as Queer

With Palms and Nails

When Life’s Journey Is Not What You Expected It to Be

Palm Sunday, 2025: A Gospel for a Torn Moment

Even the Stones Will Cry Out

Do We Have Blood on Our Hands?

Scriptural Reflection

Do You Realize What I Have Done For You?

Inspirational Quotations

‘To this last supper he has summoned them’

Holy Thursday: Wash One Another’s Feet

Holy Thursday: Jesus Washes Judas’ Feet

Holy Thursday: ‘Do You Understand What I Have Done to You?

Holy Thursday: The Lowest Member of Society

Holy Thursday: The Feet of Judas

Holy Thursday: Jesus Still Washes Our Feet

Holy Thursday: Into the Very Midst of Life

Holy Thursday: The Bread of Life, The Bread of Our Lives

Holy Thursday: Pausing to Consider Christ’s Love

Holy Thursday: What We Have Received from Jesus

Holy Thursday: Washing Feet

Holy Thursday: This Is My Body

Stations of the Cross Resources

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross and the Struggle for LGBT Equality

New Book Features Way of the Cross Meditation for Solidarity with LGBTQ People

Inspirational Quotations

On Not Crying at the Crucifixion

Good Friday: An End, A Beginning

Good Friday: All Who See Me Mock Me

Good Friday: Long the Night

Good Friday: Lose Yourself On the Cross

Good Friday: The Cross as a Cane

Good Friday: How to Measure Our Sin and God’s Love

Good Friday: God’s Love Poured Out

Good Friday: Outcast, Oppressed, Abandoned

Good Friday: Losing Your Life to Make It Worth Living

Good Friday: Utmost Poverty, Utmost Love

Good Friday: Oppressed, Condemned, Taken Away

Good Friday: Even Death On A Cross

Inspirational Quotations

Holy Saturday: Seeds Waiting for Mystery to Unfold

Holy Saturday: A Silence Which Tests Us

Holy Saturday: Letting Go, Letting God

Holy Saturday: depression/Salome

Holy Saturday: The Right Way to Wait

Holy Saturday: You Will Not Abandon Me to the Dead

Holy Saturday: ‘He Descended Into Hell’

Holy Saturday: Waiting in the Between

Holy Saturday: The Great Silence

Holy Saturday: From All I Am to All I Have Not Yet Become

Holy Saturday: A Huge Silence

Holy Saturday: You Will Not Abandon Me to the Realm of the Dead

Holy Saturday: The Reality of Death

Holy Saturday: Let the Memory Live Again

Easter Sunday – Scripture Reflections

Life Beyond Suffering and Wickedness

Easter: Celebrating Visibility for True Identities of Jesus and Trans Folks

Proof of the Resurrection

Easter Sunday – Inspirational Quotations

God’s Glory Is Not Ego, But the Other

He Is Risen as He Said! – Gratias Agimus Tibi  (Thank You)

“Why Look for the Living Among the Dead?”

Death Is Not the End

Roll Away the Stone!

Easter Blessings to You!

Easter: The Feast of Rolling Aside Tombstones

Resurrection and God’s Faithfulness

Jesus Is Risen! Alleluia!

Revelation to the Lowly

What’s So Queer About the Ascension?

To Know the Hope that Belongs to God’s Call

Jesus to LGBTQ Catholics: “Go And Preach the Gospel”

Ascension’s Message to LGBTQ+ People: Go and Tell

Speaking in Tongues and Throwing Bricks, the Holy Spirit Is Alive at Pentecost—and at Pride (Pride theme)

Bishop: Pentecost Reminds the Church That All Are Welcome

Reconciling Radically Inclusive Friendship in the Upper Room

On Pentecost, Welcoming Diversity with Wonderment and Joy

This is Pentecost. This is Pride.

What About the Brownies?

Learning How to Become a Rock

Celebrating St. Mary Magdalene, We Remember That Resurrection Is For Us, Too

A Bright Cloud: A Transfiguration Story from India 

It’s 2020, and We Need the Assumption More Than Ever

The Paradox of the Cross and the Queerness of Jesus

On Feast of St. Francis: Witnessing Poverty, Patience, and Faith in LGBTQ Community

The People Who Long to See God’s Face

For All the Saints (Part 1)

For All the Saints (Part 2)

Wondrous Things in Store

The Ones Gone Before Us Are Not Lost

Wondrous Things in Store

St. Francis and St. John Lateran: How to Rebuild the Church

Isaiah Project for Advent

The People Who Walked in Darkness Have Seen a Great Light.

Happy Are All Who Wait for God!

Queer Scriptures for Advent’s Third Sunday

The Glory of God Shall Be Revealed-And All Will See It Together!

General Advent Reflections

This Advent, Staking Everything on World Without Anti-LGBTQ+ Violence

Like Advent, Transgender Catholic Writes of “Uncertainty and Waiting” In Gender Journey

Jesus, The Man of Sorrows, Welcomes Outcasts in Advent, Writes Gay Catholic

Theologians’ Call for Listening Offers Renewed Advent Hope, Writes Transgender Catholic

In Advent Lessons, Bishops Reflect on Waiting, Flesh, and Facts

General Easter Reflections

Year A

God’s Glory Is Not Ego, But the Other

He Is Risen as He Said!

“Why Look for the Living Among the Dead?”

Life Beyond Suffering and Wickedness

Year B

Easter: Celebrating Visibility for True Identities of Jesus and Trans Folks

Death Is Not the End

Easter Blessings to You!

Roll Away the Stone!

Proof of the Resurrection

Year C

Easter: The Feast of Rolling Aside Tombstones

Easter Sunday: Believing and Seeing

Revelation to the Lowly

Resurrection and God’s Faithfulness

Jesus Is Risen! Alleluia!

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 15)

This MLK Weekend, I Still Have Dreams

QUOTE TO NOTE: On MLK Day, Challenging the Rhetoric of Inferiority

On Martin Luther King Day: A Parish’s Work for LGBT and Racial Justice

Martin Luther King’s Words Call LGBT Catholics and Allies to Action

Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mother’s Day (2nd Sunday in May)

Next Year, Hold the Flowers

On Mother’s Day: A Synod of Moms to Advise the Pope

Pride (June)

Speaking in Tongues and Throwing Bricks, the Holy Spirit Is Alive at Pentecost—and at Pride

Harriet Tubman, Pride, and Black Lives Matter: How Far We’ve Come, How Far We Have to Go

Thanksgiving (4th Thurssday in November)

Home for the Holidays

Unopened Packages