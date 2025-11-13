The New Ways Ministry Lectionary

Years of LGBTQ+ Spiritual Writing

All in One Place

“We claim our voice and presence to both embrace and open our doors to welcome those who have been marginalized.”

– From “St. Francis and St. John Lateran: How to Rebuild the Church“

New Ways Ministry has published weekly lectionary reflections on our blog Bondings 2.0 since its origin in 2011. Below is a curated archive of these reflections offered as a resource for pastoral ministers and others who want to develop the spiritualities of LGBTQ+ people in their communities.

In addition to reflections on the Sunday readings organized by liturgical cycle/year, you will find reflections on feast days, seasons and secular observances.

For resources to facilitate group conversations on the scriptures, visit our JOURNEYS series page to find discussion guides, video reflections, prayers and more.

