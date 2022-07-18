Mychal Judge
‘Take Me Where You Want Me to Go’
by Francis DeBernardo
MYCHAL JUDGE is a spiritual biography about the Franciscan priest known for his bravery and self-sacrifice in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. But long before he died, he was a beloved priest known for his compassion and faith. Mychal Judge: ‘Take Me Where You Want Me To Go’ will move and fascinate readers as it details the personal history and experiences—including his gay identity, his Irish-American upbringing, his struggles with alcoholism, his care for the marginalized like the LGBTQ community, and his ministry to firefighters—that formed the man who ultimately died running into the North Tower to try to save and minister to the terrified and the dying.
“Fr. Mychal Judge became famous on September 11, 2001, through an iconic photo that symbolized the horror of that day. This book is the story of the generous-hearted, compassionate Franciscan friar behind the photo. It is what we need in a divisive time to renew our paths to community.”
—James Martin, SJ, author of In All Seasons, For All Reasons
“This book provides readers with a window into the life, the mind, and, most movingly, the heart of Fr. Mychal Judge.”
—Dan Horan, OFM, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana
