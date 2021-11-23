In 1971 when Sister Jeannine Gramick was studying for a doctorate in mathematics when she met a young gay man who asked her the question that would change her life: “Sister, what is the Catholic Church doing for my lesbian and gay sisters and brothers?” Jeannine ventured to find out—and found there was precious little. So she got to work.

Joined shortly after by her ministry partner, Father Robert Nugent, she began in small ways to develop what we now think of as LGBTQ ministry. In 1977, they founded New Ways Ministry to be a Catholic educational and advocacy bridge-building ministry to promote justice, pastoral care, and reconciliation for LGBTQ people.

Through workshops, retreats, publications, resources, talks, and advocacy, the two changed the landscape of the Catholic Church in the USA by educating church leaders, pastoral ministers, LGBTQ people, theologians, and people in the pews about the Catholic imperative to treat LGBTQ people equally and justly.

As many of you know, their pioneering ministry was not always accepted, and they endured much criticism and rejection, which was often born out of ignorance rather than faith.

50 years later, Sister Jeannine is still moving forward. (Fr. Nugent passed away in 2014.) The world and the church are much different than they were 50 years ago. And under Pope Francis, we are beginning to see some steps being taken to open the discussion on LGBTQ issues in the church. These steps are the fruits of the labor of love at which Sister Jeannine has been working for five decades.