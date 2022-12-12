MATTHEW 1:18-24
This is how the birth of Jesus Christ came about.
When Jesus’ mother, Mary, was betrothed to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit. Joseph, her husband, a righteous man, unwilling to expose her to shame, decided to divorce her quietly.
Such was Joseph’s intention when suddenly the angel of God appeared in a dream and said, “Joseph, heir to the House of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the Holy Spirit that she has conceived this child. She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus, because he will save the people from their sins.”
All this took place to fulfill what God had said through the prophet: “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name the child Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us.’”
When Joseph awoke, he did as the angel of God had directed him and took his wife into his home.
FOR REFLECTION
- As an LGBTQ person or ally have you been exposed to shame or ridicule? Have people quietly “divorced” you for who you are? In the face of such rejection, who were the “righteous” in your life? Who stood by you?
- “Do not be afraid to take Mary, your wife, into your home.” Do you have to brave social customs and traditions, or laws, to live out your life as an LGBTQ person or ally? How do you respond to those censorious of your identity and beliefs? How does the name Emmanuel, which means “God is with us” encourage you on your path?
- God entrusted Jesus and Mary to the care of St. Joseph. If you are a parent of LGBTQ children, or if you are an LGBTQ parent, where or when have you felt a need to safeguard your children, whether they are young or adults? What sentiments or emotions surged through you as you responded to your maternal or paternal instincts?
- If you are a “single” person, how does God invite you into relationship with others? How do you explore intimacy, love, and Gospel service?
- Do you feel that God directs you through your dreams? Share how God communicates with you through your subconscious.
- “You are to name him Jesus.” Who named you? What does your name mean? How does your name reveal the uniqueness of who you are? How important is your own genealogy to you? Why?
PRAYER to St. Joseph
Glorious Saint Joseph,
whose power makes the impossible possible,
come to my aid in these times of anguish and difficulty.
Take under your protection the serious and troubling situations
that I commend to you, that they may have a happy outcome.
My beloved father, all my trust is in you.
Let it not be said that I invoked you in vain,
and since you can do everything with Jesus and Mary,
show me that your goodness is as great as your power.
Amen.
(Pope Francis’ daily prayer to St. Joseph)
VIDEO MEDITATION
The video below, “The Remarkable Story of Joseph the Carpenter,” fills in some of the gaps in the Gospel of Matthew, and invites the viewer further into the social customs and traditions of the time the Christmas story was written.
Through evidence from scripture and some imagination, the relationship between Mary and Joseph comes alive, fulfilling a prophecy long foretold.