Into Your Home

From the shadows of scripture, the story of an ordinary carpenter comes to light in the opening chapter of the Gospel of Matthew. The carpenter utters no words; his actions, though, garner all the attention.

A descendant of the house of King David, his lineage exudes royalty, but his origins appear humble, and at times the target of ridicule. “Can anything good come from Nazareth?” argued Nathanael (John 1:46). On another occasion the crowds remark, “Is this not Jesus, the carpenter’s son?” (Matthew 13:55)

But as the Gospel of Matthew inserts more and more details into the narrative, the worthiness of the carpenter is laid bare. And drawing on the faith and obedience of this man, the remarkable plan of God unravels.

What is most impressive about this otherwise inconspicuous character is how this divinely inspired individual braved the social customs and traditions of his time to take Mary into his home.

We know the man as St. Joseph.