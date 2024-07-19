Cornerstones

Sacred Stories of LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions

“The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; by the Lord has this been done, and it is wonderful in our eyes.”

Cornerstones: Sacred Stories of LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions is a new anthology of 12 stories of faith, sacrifice, joy, and pain by LGBTQ+ people who have been employed by Catholic parishes and schools.

The collection was edited by Ish Ruiz and Mark Guevarra, two gay Catholic men who themselves have been church employees, and is published by New Ways Ministry, a national Catholic justice outreach for LGBTQ+ Catholics and the wider church. The anthology’s stories are grouped in three categories: LGBTQ+ people fired from Catholic schools, LGBTQ+ people fired from Catholic parishes, and LGBTQ+ people who continue their employment in Catholic institutions with support from their employers.

The new volume continues New Ways Ministry’s work to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees in Catholic workplaces. Find more information about that work here.

Purchases help continue New Ways Ministry's work to build a church of justice and equality for LGBTQ+ people.





Praise for Cornerstones

“At this moment when we are learning what it is to become a synodal Church, Ruiz and Guevara have collected powerful stories of those who have experienced rejection and trials for their LGBTQ identity while working for the Church that has handed on the faith they are rooted in and profess. If the synodal Church is indeed a listening Church, the 12 authors in this volume and the experiences they share need to be heard by those who have the authority to hire and fire in Catholic institutions. Christ is again revealed in those who have shared his experience of rejection, and Christ is the cornerstone of something new.

+ John Stowe, OFM Conv., Bishop of Lexington

Bishop-President of Pax Christi USA

“The powerful stories that Ruiz and Guevarra have assembled make two things clear. First, we all lose out when LGBTQ+ employees’ fearful silence and secrecy keeps them from showing up fully at work. Second, far from ‘purifying’ institutions by excising ‘sinful’ elements, Catholic firings of LGBTQ+ employees not only stymie their vocations but fracture the communities of which they are integral members. Pulling out a cornerstone really can cause the house to collapse!”

Professor Cristina L.H. Traina

Avery Cardinal Dulles, SJ Chair in Catholic Theology, Fordham University

A friend of mine always concludes his conversations saying, “Speak the truth.” Those words ring out in reading this book. As each tells her or his story, we have now in these texts the cornerstones for a new way of being church. The truth is told here with unsettling grief and moral courage, making these narratives all the more compelling. By the expert questions for reflection following each of the 12 accounts, Ish Ruiz and Mark Guevarra guide us on the right pathways toward where “Kindness and truth shall meet; justice and peace shall kiss.” (Psalm 85:10).

This book delves into profound encounters of faith, challenged by institutions, offering a narrative that is sometimes painful, yet brimming with hope and the promise of new beginnings. Listening with an open heart and mind paves the way for acceptance and inclusion. These are stories that not only need to be told but, most importantly, need to be heard.

The stories found within the pages of Cornerstones should be required reading for all Catholics, especially those in Church leadership roles. So much of what we experience daily as member of the Catholic Church happens because of the efforts and struggles of LGBTQ+ people who often minister in fear and silence. May our reading of these pages and our conversations with our fellow Catholics bring about a new day of welcoming and acceptance of all LGBTQ+ persons.

