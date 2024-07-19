Purchases help continue New Ways Ministry’s work to build a church of justice and equality for LGBTQ+ people.
Praise for “Cornerstones”
“At this moment when we are learning what it is to become a synodal Church, Ruiz and Guevara have collected powerful stories of those who have experienced rejection and trials for their LGBTQ identity while working for the Church that has handed on the faith they are rooted in and profess. If the synodal Church is indeed a listening Church, the 12 authors in this volume and the experiences they share need to be heard by those who have the authority to hire and fire in Catholic institutions. Christ is again revealed in those who have shared his experience of rejection, and Christ is the cornerstone of something new.“
+ John Stowe, OFM Conv., Bishop of Lexington
Bishop-President of Pax Christi USA
“The powerful stories that Ruiz and Guevarra have assembled make two things clear. First, we all lose out when LGBTQ+ employees’ fearful silence and secrecy keeps them from showing up fully at work. Second, far from ‘purifying’ institutions by excising ‘sinful’ elements, Catholic firings of LGBTQ+ employees not only stymie their vocations but fracture the communities of which they are integral members. Pulling out a cornerstone really can cause the house to collapse!”
Professor Cristina L.H. Traina
Avery Cardinal Dulles, SJ Chair in Catholic Theology, Fordham University