A Home for All

A Workshop on Catholicism and LGBTQ+ Non-Discrimination

LGBTQ+ people daily face discrimination in such areas as employment, healthcare, education, and public accommodations. Presently in the U.S., there is surge of both anti-LGBTQ+ civil legislation and anti-transgender policies in the church. Globally, few countries provide adequate protections for LGBTQ+ people, who still remain criminalized in some instances.

This workshop will help participants understand why and how Catholics can support non-discrimination initiatives for LGBTQ+ people in both church and society.

Based on New Ways Ministry’s book, A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ+ Non-Discrimination, the program includes presentations, discussions, small group activities, and discernment about how participants can work against discrimination.

The workshop can be hosted in-person, either as a half day or full day program. It can also be presented virtually as a one-part or multi-part program.

If you would like to host a workshop for your parish, school, religious congregation, or faith community, please fill out the interest form below and someone from New Ways Ministry’s staff will contact you.

